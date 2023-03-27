At this point, it is natural for Carbon County residents to get a little nervous about spring melt with the massive snowfall just received this past week.
Michael Richmond, Meteorologist Predictive Services, USFS, and a Red Lodge local, gave his assessment of last weekend’s major dumping.
“Our two-day snowfall of 39 inches is 5th highest since 1948 (modern climate observing era). Richmond said, “March and April are climatologically the snowiest months in our Red Lodge. Mountain snowpacks are slightly above-average here. They were also at this time in 2012, one our worst fire seasons. They were close to average in 2021, but the warm/dry May/June.... so snowpacks are not a reliable fire season predictability tool in the Northern Rockies.”
However, he noted, “It does look like we will get more snow Thursday. Too soon to say how much, perhaps 5-8 inches at this point.”
These are questions answered by NWS Billings yesterday about possible flooding in spring. “The biggest thing for us to keep an eye on is the snowpack level and intense rainfall at upper elevations that can speed up snow melt in May. We’r above normal for snowpack this year, but we’ve been above normal before without any major flooding.
Richmond noted, “Rivers/streams are at seasonal low levels now. No big warmups or rain events are expected next 10-14 days.”
That should give us some consolation in an unpredictable season. It’s all up to Mother Nature at this point.