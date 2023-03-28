Yellowstone National Park is planning four major road improvement projects this year to improve safety, access and experience, according to a March 27 press release. Officials anticipate road delays along the park’s southern and northern corridors as a result of the road work. 

The park has an asset inventory of $4.1 billion with an estimated $1 billion in deferred maintenance and repairs, according to the release. Annual routine management also costs an estimated $54 million. 