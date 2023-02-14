How would you like to work, learn, play and grow in Yellowstone’s wonderland? Yellowstone National Park is currently recruiting for the 2023 Youth Conservation Corps (YCC), a residential work-based education program for students between the ages of 15 and 18. Visit the YCC program webpage to apply. Completed application materials must be postmarked by March 1, 2023.

Two 1-month-long YCC sessions will be offered from June 11-July 12 and July 16-Aug. 15. Forty-four youth will be randomly selected from across the country to participate in the program. Applicants must be citizens of the United States and 15 years of age by June 11, but not over 18 years of age by August 15. Yellowstone recruits youth from all social, economic, ethnic and racial backgrounds for the program.