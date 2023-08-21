  • Yellowstone National Pa
    • rk hosted 969,692 recreation visits in July 2023. This is a 63% increase from July 2022 (596,562 recreational visits) and a 4% increase from July 2019(936,062 recreation visits).

    So far in 2023, the park has hosted 2,463,202 recreation visits, up 33% from 2022 (1,855,396 recreation visits), and up 7% from 2019 (2,294,691 recreation visits).

    The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through July):

    2023 — 2,463,202

    2022 — 1,855,396 (The park was closed June 13 through June 21. Three entrances opened June 22. The Northeast Entrance opened Oct. 15 and the North Entrance opened Oct. 30.)

    2021 — 2,668,765

    2020 — 1,674,699 (The park was closed March 24 through May 17. Two entrances opened on May 18 and the remaining three opened on June 1.)

    2019 — 2,294,691

    2018 — 2,322,271

    More data on park visitation, including how we calculate these numbers, is available on the NPS Stats website.

