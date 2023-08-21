Yellowstone visitation statistics for July 2023 Aug 21, 2023 Aug 21, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Yellowstone National Park hosted 969,692 recreation visits in July 2023. This is a 63% increase from July 2022 (596,562 recreational visits) and a 4% increase from July 2019(936,062 recreation visits).So far in 2023, the park has hosted 2,463,202 recreation visits, up 33% from 2022 (1,855,396 recreation visits), and up 7% from 2019 (2,294,691 recreation visits).The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through July):2023 — 2,463,2022022 — 1,855,396 (The park was closed June 13 through June 21. Three entrances opened June 22. The Northeast Entrance opened Oct. 15 and the North Entrance opened Oct. 30.)2021 — 2,668,7652020 — 1,674,699 (The park was closed March 24 through May 17. Two entrances opened on May 18 and the remaining three opened on June 1.)2019 — 2,294,6912018 — 2,322,271More data on park visitation, including how we calculate these numbers, is available on the NPS Stats website. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medicine Internet Trending now Red Lodge Airport to showcase vintage planes, cars Florida man admits wire fraud in India-based computer hacking scheme that stole $150,000 from Montana woman Alumni meet up for All Class Reunion Beartooth Beemers Celebrate 25th Year Biologists set to begin grizzly bear captures for research purposes in Yellowstone National Park Submit News Carbon County News is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News