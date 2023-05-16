Boating and fishing season begins in Yellowstone National Park on Saturday, May 27 and ends Oct. 31. Boaters and anglers can protect Yellowstone’s waters by following clean, drain and dry guidelines to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS).

Clean, drain and dry all boats, trailers and equipment prior to arriving in the park to minimize the risk of introducing AIS into Yellowstone’s waters. Watercraft equipped with sealed internal ballast tanks are banned from all park waters as inspections cannot always detect aquatic invaders in these types of boats. In addition, felt-soled footwear is banned because they can carry microscopic disease organisms even after cleaning.