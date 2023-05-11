YWS Plans for a Big Year!

Come celebrate with Speedy at YWS’ celebration.

Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary invites you to discover your “wild of wonder” with our special events this summer.

Our Wild of Wonder fundraising dinner/gala will take place Thursday, June 22, Black Canyon Bistro, Red Lodge, starting at 6 pm. This is YWS’s first fund-raising event after Covid-19, the 2021 Mt Maurice wildfire, and the 2022 regional floods devastated summer tourism. The evening includes a full dinner, live and silent auctions, and special guests. Honorary event chairs will be the Eder family of Red Lodge, who have contributed greatly over many years to the Sanctuary and to our community.