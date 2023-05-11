YWS Plans for a Big Year!

Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary invites you to discover your “wild of wonder” with our special events this summer.
Our Wild of Wonder fundraising dinner/gala will take place Thursday, June 22, Black Canyon Bistro, Red Lodge, starting at 6 pm. This is YWS’s first fund-raising event after Covid-19, the 2021 Mt Maurice wildfire, and the 2022 regional floods devastated summer tourism. The evening includes a full dinner, live and silent auctions, and special guests. Honorary event chairs will be the Eder family of Red Lodge, who have contributed greatly over many years to the Sanctuary and to our community.
On Saturday, June 24, 10 am to 4 pm, we invite you to a day-long celebration at the Sanctuary campus, 615 2nd St East, Red Lodge, (Coal Miners Park). Open to the public from 10:00am to 4:00pm.
Marking the 40th anniversary of our organization’s founding, the day will include Speedy’s birthday celebration, plus speakers on wildlife photography and conservation, family activities, and games with prizes. Montana Wildlife, Fish, and Parks (FWP) will be on hand with the Montana bear trailer to talk about human bear interactions and teach guests how to use bear spray.
To purchase tickets to either of these events, go to 40th Anniversary — Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary or contact BR Walker , Executive Director at BR@yellowstonewildlife.org or 406-426-1135 for more information.
Event sponsors include Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Sibanye-Stillwater, Wheaton Precious Metals, Cindy Dunham/Berkshire Hathaway Homer Services Red Lodge, Red Lodge Clay Center, and Red Lodge Hospitality.
More Information:
Family Favorite for Generations
Luther the moose, mountain lions Lewis and Clark, and Speedy the American bison — these are just a few of the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary resident animals fondly recalled by folks in Red Lodge and surrounding areas.
This year, YWS marks the 40th anniversary of founding its precursor organization, the Red Lodge Zoological Society, which started as a farm-animal petting zoo. In 1989, Ruth Brown arrived at Red Lodge and became the first executive director of the facility. Brown saw the need for a home for displaced wildlife, and she worked hard to gain the trust of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP). In 1991, a confiscated
mouflon sheep became Brown’s first resident wild animal. As FWP entrusted the facility with more animals and birds, and the group’s mission became directed more toward wildlife education, the name was changed to Beartooth Nature Center.
The facility began to focus on the species of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE), and in 2012 the name was changed to Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary. Our mission is providing lifelong sanctuary to GYE animals unable to live in nature while we educate our visitors about wildlife and human-wildlife interaction.
Over the years, many people became involved in caring for the orphaned and injured wildlife and building habitats for them as an alternative to euthanasia. Support for the wildlife center has continued through multiple generations from Red Lodge and throughout Carbon County, as well as Billing, Cody, and all points in between. Frequently, visitors to the campus will explain that they participated in building a certain habitat. Or they’ll remember being there as children and enjoying the animals, nature, and precious family moments.
If you have a special memory and/or photos from your visit to the campus, please send to: info@yellowstonewildlife.org and be sure to save the date Saturday, June 24th, to join in the celebrations.
Habitats, Education, Inspiring “Wild of Wonder” into the Future
The YWS mission has never been more important, given the encroachment of human communities into natural habitat and the growing understanding of humankind’s impact on our environment. Bo the black bear, Clare the fox, Mia the red-tailed hawk, and our other residents share their survivor stories to inform and inspire our visitors to greater appreciation of the natural world.
We strive to keep alive the “wild of wonder” that comes from up-close (but safe) encounters with wild animals and birds. Our education team, with critical support from the OP and WE Edwards Foundation, is growing and reaching more schools and youth groups with age-appropriate programming that meets curriculum requirements.