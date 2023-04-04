Educator

Second from right, Jenny Zimmermann, Family Consumer Science (FCS) teacher at Red Lodge High School, is awarded with her Educator of Excellence from Montana ProStart/FCCLA.

Jenny Zimmermann Family Consumer Science (FCS) teacher at Red Lodge High School, has been awarded Educator of Excellence from Montana ProStart.

She was awarded the honor at the 2023 Montana ProStart Culinary Invitational at Montana State University. It was held in conjunction with Montana FCCLA State Leadership Conference who have partnered with the Montana Restaurant Association Education Foundation.