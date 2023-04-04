Jenny Zimmermann Family Consumer Science (FCS) teacher at Red Lodge High School, has been awarded Educator of Excellence from Montana ProStart.
She was awarded the honor at the 2023 Montana ProStart Culinary Invitational at Montana State University. It was held in conjunction with Montana FCCLA State Leadership Conference who have partnered with the Montana Restaurant Association Education Foundation.
Zimmermann has taught FCS for 10 years.
“I was completely surprised,” said Zimmermann commenting on the award. “You know you’re at these awards and all of a sudden your names pops up and it’s like ‘wow.’”
Zimmermann said she began teaching FCS after her own children graduated and ventured out into the world.
“I really like kids. I started coaching cheerleading, and then when my kids left I went back to school for a teaching certification in art, and then talked to the high school administration and said I love to cook and sew, and this led to obtaining a family consumer science endorsement in addition to art,” she said.
In the 10 years Zimmerman has taught FCS she has helped many students win awards at the State level.
At this year’s State Leadership Conference five of her team medaled for their projects with three qualifying to compete at the National Leadership Conference in Denver, CO in June; Angelina Podkonjak took 1st place, for Hospitality and Tourism; Maya Gentry, Alyssa Emineth, Kate Fitzgerald took 1st place for Food Innovations; Jonathan Korell took 1st place for Food Art; Alyse Ebel placed 2nd for Fashion Construction and Elena Black picked up a bronze medal in Entrepreneurship.
“It is definitely our best year since we started,” said Zimmermann.
Zimmermann’s FCS classes are flavored with fun and encompass all manner of ways to make family consumer science interesting, including a ‘Food Truck Race’ that follows the concept of the tv series only this time the students travel virtually but the still learn about the food specialities in the areas of the country they are studying.
“They prepare food from a variety of US regions, carry out taste testings which are voted on by faculty and students, and the top team wins truck ‘bucks’,” said Zimmermann.
For Zimmermann the true reward is what this opportunity means to the students.
“I’m very proud to see the students grow with confidence and how it changes them, and be recognized for what they do. They’ve worked hard and present in front of judges from across the State. It’s huge. So huge. What recognition like this can do for a kid this age. To earn an award builds such confidence,” she said.