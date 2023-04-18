Albert Roger Hanson, age 71, passed away March 10, 2023 in Laurel, Montana, from lung cancer.
Albert was born April 6, 1951 in the Cut Bank, Montana, to Albert Oli and Jennie Hanson. After graduating from Cut Bank High School and attending Northern Montana College, Albert enlisted in the US Marines. He returned to the Hi Line after his honorable discharge, and worked several years as a ranch hand and a groundskeeper for the Shelby golf course. Albert especially enjoyed the summer he worked in Glacier National Park at Lake McDonald. In the early 1980’s, he moved to Decatur, Texas, and later resided in Arkansas and Panama City, Florida, working as a printer in a printshop.
Albert never married or had children and in 2014, returned to Montana to be near his nephew, Frank Jarvenpaa. For 8 years he lived at Cedar Wood Health Care in Red Lodge, where he enjoyed life playing cribbage, visiting with others, reading and the various activities offered.
Albert is proceeded in death by his parents, sisters Sharon Ghidelli and Christe Jarvenpaa. He is survived by his sister Vicki Olson (Mike) of Cut Bank, Montana. Devoted nephew, Frank Jarvenpaa (Holli) of Roberts, Montana; nephew James Jarvenpaa of San Francisco, California; nephew Matthew Olson, Hamilton, Montana, and niece, Kara Niedner (Joey) of Seattle, Washington. He is also survived by several first cousins, all of whom he remembered fondly.
Graveside services will be announced for this summer. Condolences may be sent to, and a full obituary viewed at www.bullismortuary/obituary/Albert-Hanson.com.
Memorials may be sent to the Roberts Café, 13, Main Street Roberts, MT 59070. Albert had a soft spot in his heart for the Cafe as they helped feed locals in hardship.