Frank 1

Alice M. Frank

On May 12, 2023, Alice was greeted in heaven by the Angel Bowling Team, just in time for the Heavenly Tournament. She was born on Feb. 14, 1920, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Mary and James Brewer. After meeting a handsome young man at a dance, she and Phillip Frank were married at the family farm in Laurel on Feb. 6, 1941. They were blessed with 5 children, Gary, Marvin, Iris, Cliff and Sandi. In 1957, the family moved to the farm south of Rockvale where she continued to live until 2005 when she moved to Billings.