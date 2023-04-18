Crocket IV

David Scott Crocket IV, 65, of Red Lodge, Montana, passed away on April 5, 2023.   He was born Feb. 2, 1958, in Exeter, New Hampshire, the son of the late Beulah and David Crocket III.  He was the third oldest of five siblings.  On Nov. 15, 1980, he married Rebecca Lennen Crocket, who survives.  

He graduated from Easton Area High School in 1976, and from Gettysburg College in 1980 with a History degree.  He was employed by Aspen Systems in 1980 in Rockville, Maryland, where he became the Vice President of Communications, and worked there until his retirement in 2012.  From there he retired to Bridgton, Maine and then to Red Lodge, Montana.  