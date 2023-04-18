David Scott Crocket IV, 65, of Red Lodge, Montana, passed away on April 5, 2023. He was born Feb. 2, 1958, in Exeter, New Hampshire, the son of the late Beulah and David Crocket III. He was the third oldest of five siblings. On Nov. 15, 1980, he married Rebecca Lennen Crocket, who survives.
He graduated from Easton Area High School in 1976, and from Gettysburg College in 1980 with a History degree. He was employed by Aspen Systems in 1980 in Rockville, Maryland, where he became the Vice President of Communications, and worked there until his retirement in 2012. From there he retired to Bridgton, Maine and then to Red Lodge, Montana.
He was a member of the Beartooth Elks Lodge #534. He coached youth sports, loved boating and fishing, listening to music, rooting on his favorite sports teams, exploring the mountains in his Jeep, visiting New England, and he loved the holidays with his family.
He is survived by his siblings, Laura and Takeo Kanai in Mission Viejo, California, Cindy and Mike Farley in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, Sarah and Pat Tone in Easton, Pennsylvania, and Anne Crocket in Essex Junction, Vermont ; his children David Crocket V and partner Callie Fisher of Red Lodge, Montana, Abigail Crocket and her partner Gabriel Curiel of Red Lodge, Montana, and Sarah and Benjamin Whitney of Arvada, Colorado; his grandchildren Emma Crocket and Alia Crocket both in Winchester, Virginia, and Luca Curiel of Red Lodge, Montana; and he is remembered by his mother-in-law Marian Lennen. He was preceded in death by his parents Beulah and David Crocket III.
Please join us at a service to celebrate his memory on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Calvary Episcopal Church in Red Lodge, Montana. There will be a viewing from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., service to start at 2 p.m., and with a reception to follow. If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Diabetes Association.
The family wishes for everybody to cherish the time you spend with your family and friends. Today is not to be taken for granted. Give that big hug that lasts til the next one, and tell each other you love them.