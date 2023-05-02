Death Notices May 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michael Joseph YochumMichael Joseph Yochum, 72, of Joliet. Memorial service on May 13 from 1p.m. - 4 p.m. at 2 Kristen Lane, Joliet. David Dean DongesDavid Dean Donges, 76, of Bridger. No services planned. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit Your Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form