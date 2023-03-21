Uzelac

Dorothy Elizabeth Uzelac, 97, passed away from natural causes March 21, 2023 in Billings. She was born April 3, 1925 in Red Lodge to Joe and Mary Uzelac. She joined sister Emma and brother Thomas and was followed by brothers James and Joseph (Babe).

It was a loving Croatian family at a time when Red Lodge was filled with many ethnic families and good times.

