Dorothy Elizabeth Uzelac, 97, passed away from natural causes March 21, 2023 in Billings. She was born April 3, 1925 in Red Lodge to Joe and Mary Uzelac. She joined sister Emma and brother Thomas and was followed by brothers James and Joseph (Babe).
It was a loving Croatian family at a time when Red Lodge was filled with many ethnic families and good times.
Dorothy fondly remembered playing kick the can in the street, climbing trees (sometimes tearing her dress), picking beans below town (but eating more than she collected in her bucket) and going to the Roman Theater to watch a show. Growing up in a small town during the Depression, instilled in Dorothy Knowledge of hard work, resiliency, gratefulness, keeping and repurposing items and lasting friendships.
Dorothy graduated from Carbon County High School in 1944. She began working at Pepsi Cola Bottling Company. Following that, she moved to the Carbon County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. She eventually became Deputy Clerk and Recorder retiring after 30 plus years of service. She enjoyed the opportunity to greet the public and meet new people.
As a young woman, Dorothy joined a women’s bowling league. This was a favorite pastime of hers which she enjoyed well into her eighties. The ladies she bowled with created many fond memories for her and have remained true friends. Dorothy liked being outdoors and took pride in keeping the lawn well-manicured in the summers. She shoveled and blew snow in the winters until she could no longer manage it herself. Other interests included reading the newspaper and magazines, baking, word searches and Sudoku and watching Wheel of Fortune and Antiques Roadshow. Dorothy was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church, VFW, and the Croatian Fraternal Union.
She is predeceased by her parents and siblings, nephew James Cotter and niece Jaye Uzelac Heit, several aunts and uncles and many dear friends. She is survived by nieces Vicki Halseth (Eric), Mary Jo Woods (Ernie), nephews Joe Uzelac (Kathy) and John Uzelac (Pam) and their families. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Agnes Catholic Church, Carbon County Historical Museum or a charity of choice.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you for the support and care provided by the staff at Gallagher House and Stillwater Hospice.