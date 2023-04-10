Georgene Buttelman Harwood (88) of Joliet, Montana, passed peacefully at home on Jan. 10, 2023.
Georgene was born in Glendive, Montana, in her grandmother’s upstairs bedroom on April 1, 1934. She grew up with many happy memories surrounding that lovely old Victorian house. She remembered Christmas trees lit with real candles and only getting one fresh baked cookie because there was a sugar shortage and the rest of the batch was being sent to her uncles serving overseas. The family lived on a cattle ranch near Glendive and later moved to Bozeman, where she graduated high school in 1952.
Georgene married Lou Harwood in 1953. Their first home was an apartment above shops on one of Butte’s busy streets. Lou became an electrician, and the family moved to various towns and job sites. In 1967 they made Joliet their permanent home.
For many years, Georgene served as head cook at the Joliet School. Nieces and nephews loved going to Aunt Georgene’s house, because she was sure to cook everyone’s favorite treats when they visited. She also baked and decorated cakes for many weddings, graduations, and birthdays.
Hummingbirds held a special place in Georgene’s heart. She loved the variety and colors, and was always thrilled when a hummer visited her feeder. She was even able to hold one of the tiny birds in her hand during a hummingbird banding in Arizona.
It was a highlight for Georgene and Lou to live near grandsons Jason and Brian during their growing up years. They enjoyed visiting George’s family in Arizona and Brian’s family in California. Each trip would find them taking side adventures to explore historical sites along the route.
Georgene delighted in helping her neighbors and friends in the community. She especially enjoyed her next-door neighbors, and came to refer to Shelly as her adopted daughter. Georgene and Lou took great care of their large yard and garden. Lou ran the riding mower while Georgene manicured the edges. She took the fight against fallen pine cones very seriously.
When Lou passed, Georgene moved to live with family in Billings. She enjoyed the animals as much as the other people in the home. There was nearly always a cat on her lap and a dog sleeping at her feet.
Georgene was preceded in death by husband Lou, daughters Susan Harwood and Paula (Jody) Stene, and grandson Brian Stene. She is survived by daughter Ranae Parker (Doug, Coram, and Canon) of Billings, Montana; son George Harwood (Tyler, Jacob, Kaitlynn, and Remi) of Gilbert, Arizona; grandson Jason Stene (Terra, Auston and Sophia) of Joliet, Montana; great-grandsons Zachary and Zane Stene (Tonya) of Ramona, California; Roy and Mary Miller of Willow Creek, Montana; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life is planned for June 4 at the Joliet Community Center.