Georgene Buttelman Harwood (88) of Joliet, Montana, passed peacefully at home on Jan. 10, 2023.

Georgene was born in Glendive, Montana, in her grandmother’s upstairs bedroom on April 1, 1934. She grew up with many happy memories surrounding that lovely old Victorian house. She remembered Christmas trees lit with real candles and only getting one fresh baked cookie because there was a sugar shortage and the rest of the batch was being sent to her uncles serving overseas. The family lived on a cattle ranch near Glendive and later moved to Bozeman, where she graduated high school in 1952.