Gerald and Timothy Rehard May 16, 2023 May 16, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gerald and Timothy RehardA dual memorial service for Gerald Jesse Rehard and his brother Timothy Lawrence Rehard will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Luther Community Church. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Advertising Submit Your Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form