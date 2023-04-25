Ida Sue Klessens
Ida Sue Klessens was born on April 15, 1939, to A. Hugh and Thelma Whitmore. With Grandpa being a government engineer, Mom’s early years were spent moving from California to Colorado and Montana following his job.
Ida Sue Klessens
Ida Sue Klessens was born on April 15, 1939, to A. Hugh and Thelma Whitmore. With Grandpa being a government engineer, Mom’s early years were spent moving from California to Colorado and Montana following his job.
At age 15, she dreamed of marrying a rodeo cowboy. She met a young cowboy on the Burleson Ranch in Luther, introducing herself by saying, “I’ve seen better cowboys than you.” Apparently not, as the following year, her wish came true when she married Jim Klessens.
Mom lived a life filled with kids, grandkids, gardens, horses, and a love for reading during the next 68 years married to that cowboy. It was hard to find her without a Diet Pepsi in her hand, and in later years, with one of her special cats on her lap.
She raised us kids with discipline and could nail you with a shoe from around a corner. With 6 ornery kids that was a well-polished skill. Mom was the founder of parenting by threat, swearing to drown us all while driving us to swimming lessons so that we would not.
Mom saw us all through our early church years and Catechism, herding the six of us up the church aisle making sure the boy’s cowlicks were patted down and painfully pinning lace doily head coverings on us girls.
As a longtime 4-H leader, Mom put lots of miles on the station wagon hauling us to meetings, events, and 4-H fairs. She suffered through many failed cooking experiences as she taught us all to cook, boys and girls alike. We are not sure if Mom’s abilities in sewing and leathercraft came from interest or necessity, but her expertise in both making clothes, working leather and knitting were skills she passed on.
A proud moment for her was getting her GED so that she could be the Luther Postmaster and drive the School Bus. These jobs kept her socially engaged with her friends in the Luther Community. Mom had a deep compassion for elderly people, taking in several neighbors and supplying hospice care before there was such a thing.
Mom loved her horses, especially driving, whether it was a buggy, cart, or sleigh. Several times, she rode sidesaddle in the Red Lodge 4th of July Parade. Even to the end, she talked about “one more driving horse” in her future.
Mom passed peacefully on April 17 after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jerry, grandson Lane Martin, and son-in-law Robert Rains.
She is survived by her husband James, children; Teresa (Tim), Beth (Scott), Dawn (Rick), James (Deb), Jody, and Karin, and a large herd of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister-in-law Marlene Klessens, good friend Patsy Rehard, and her beloved pets.
A Rosary will be held on May 22 at 7 p.m. with a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 23 at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Red Lodge.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.