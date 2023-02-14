Raymond Martin Loyning Feb 14, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Raymond Martin LoyningRaymond Martin Loyning, 91, of Bridger. Celebration of life at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit Your Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form