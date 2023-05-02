Terrill John Fiveland, 73, of Red Lodge, Montana, passed away April 17, 2023, at his home.

Terrill was born Sept. 26, 1949, the son of Thorvald and Jean (Early) Fiveland. He was the youngest of four siblings and grew up on the family ranch on Volney Creek. On Nov. 6, 1976, he married Donna Stultz.