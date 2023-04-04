Sheldon

Truman LeRoy Sheldon, of Red Lodge, Montana, passed away March 28, 2023, at home, surrounded by family. Born Nov. 24, 1942, to parents Walter and Lela Sheldon, in Valentine, Nebraska. In 1948, his family moved to Laurel, Montana, where he graduated from Laurel High School, in 1961. Truman attended Montana State University in Bozeman, graduating with a degree in Civil Engineering.