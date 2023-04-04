Truman LeRoy Sheldon, of Red Lodge, Montana, passed away March 28, 2023, at home, surrounded by family. Born Nov. 24, 1942, to parents Walter and Lela Sheldon, in Valentine, Nebraska. In 1948, his family moved to Laurel, Montana, where he graduated from Laurel High School, in 1961. Truman attended Montana State University in Bozeman, graduating with a degree in Civil Engineering.
Truman married his sweetheart, Linda J. Stoltz, on May 15, 1965. After college, they moved to Billings, Montana, where he worked for the USGS for a year and a half. Later, they moved to Casper, Wyoming, and Craig, Colorado, working for a private oil well surveying company. Truman relocated his family to multiple ranger districts within the U.S. Forest Service, including Powell Ranger Station, Idaho, Bonners Ferry, Idaho, Butte, Montana, and finally settling in Omak, Washington.
After retiring from the forest service, Truman started Sheldon Construction with his son, Don, in Washington. They moved to Red Lodge, Montana, in 1998, where he started Triple S Excavation with his son, and friend, Dave Stoddard. Don eventually took over, and Truman was able to retire and enjoy life to the fullest.
Truman loved camping, fishing, hunting, and spending time with family. He could make a mean breakfast over the campfire.
Truman is preceded in death by his father, Walter Sheldon, mother, Lela Sheldon, step mother Elizabeth Sheldon, brother Marvin Sheldon (2017) and brother Jerry Sheldon (2020).
He is survived by his wife Linda (Red Lodge), step brothers, Jim and Jay Kaiserman, daughters Leslie Hernandez (Cris) of Billings, Amy Little (Rod) of Omak, Washington, son Donald Sheldon (Jeanna) of Fritz Creek, Arkansas, and granddaughters Haley Little (Daniel Bartzick) of Gallatin Gateway, Montana, Emily Little (Coleman Johnson) of Fargo, North Dakota, and Olivia Little of Omak, Washington; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a family graveside service and a celebration of life, to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or your choice of cancer research.