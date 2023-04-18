Vincent James "Jim" Daly, 77, peacefully passed away Sunday April 9, 2023, in Laurel, Montana.  He was born in Boise, Idaho on November 21, 1945, to Vincent and Marion (Bell) Daly.  He grew up in Vancouver, B.C., Idaho, Wyoming, Alaska, and Montana, and led an adventurous life.  As a child growing up on Kodiak Island in Alaska, he traveled with his father, who was a bush pilot flying hunters and fishermen into the Alaska wilds. He was an avid rock climber, he grew up sailing, enjoyed picnics, watching wildlife and reading great books. He loved cruising in his BMW convertible on the switchbacks of the Bighorn and Beartooth Mountains with his yellow Labrador ‘Pip’ while listening to rock and roll. Simple things made him the happiest.

Jim completed secondary school in Cody, Wyoming, and later earned his bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Wyoming in Laramie with a minor in Geology. He participated in the Cody Night Rodeo as a saddle bronc rider. He received his draft notice while living in Canada with his parents and chose to return to the United States to serve his country. He enlisted in the United States Army and earned the rank of Specialist 4 while deployed to the Republic of Vietnam with the 20th Engineer Battalion (Combat). He fought for his country while stationed at Long Bihn during the Tet Offensive in 1968 and remembered that battle every year on the anniversary.