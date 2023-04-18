Vincent James "Jim" Daly, 77, peacefully passed away Sunday April 9, 2023, in Laurel, Montana. He was born in Boise, Idaho on November 21, 1945, to Vincent and Marion (Bell) Daly. He grew up in Vancouver, B.C., Idaho, Wyoming, Alaska, and Montana, and led an adventurous life. As a child growing up on Kodiak Island in Alaska, he traveled with his father, who was a bush pilot flying hunters and fishermen into the Alaska wilds. He was an avid rock climber, he grew up sailing, enjoyed picnics, watching wildlife and reading great books. He loved cruising in his BMW convertible on the switchbacks of the Bighorn and Beartooth Mountains with his yellow Labrador ‘Pip’ while listening to rock and roll. Simple things made him the happiest.
Jim completed secondary school in Cody, Wyoming, and later earned his bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Wyoming in Laramie with a minor in Geology. He participated in the Cody Night Rodeo as a saddle bronc rider. He received his draft notice while living in Canada with his parents and chose to return to the United States to serve his country. He enlisted in the United States Army and earned the rank of Specialist 4 while deployed to the Republic of Vietnam with the 20th Engineer Battalion (Combat). He fought for his country while stationed at Long Bihn during the Tet Offensive in 1968 and remembered that battle every year on the anniversary.
Upon returning home after completing his combat tour, Jim pursued his degree at the University of Wyoming in Laramie where he met Tamara Dye. They married after receiving their degrees and two sons were born to this union. They later divorced but remained on amicable terms. Jim lived in Red Lodge for the majority of his life while spending most of his free time at his ranch at the base of the Beartooth Mountains. Jim worked in various careers as a land man, exploratory geologist, heavy machinery operator, well driller, and as an insurance agent. His travels led him to working in oilfields across the United States and Canada, cleanup on the Valdez oil spill, and a long construction contract building up the Fort Drum Army base in New York.
He moved to Billings in 2006 and he spent his time visiting his children and grandchildren. He later married Kathi Kebschull and they lived together until his death. He was lovingly known to his grandchildren as “Grand Dragon” and loved to share memories of growing up in Alaska, stories of his service in Vietnam, the ranch in Red Lodge, and the wildlife that he would feed and watch daily around his house in Billings. He shared great books to read with the kids and would send them boxes of books every few months. Jim’s home was a collector’s dream with a library full of books, artifacts from his childhood in Alaska, mementos from the war, and cherished belongings gathered throughout his life. Jim loved his sons with weekly and sometimes daily phone calls made to them being the highlight of his day. Whether a quick call to say hi, or a long conversation about politics and world events, Jim enjoyed catching up with family and friends at every opportunity.
He is survived by his wife Kathi; sons Brook (Michelle) and Sean (Nikki); a sister Ellen Sue Cogswell; grandchildren Tavis, Bentlee, Kinly, Quinn and Amelia; several nieces and nephews; and incredible friends.