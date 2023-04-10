On April 24 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Red Lodge Senior Center at 207 South Villard Ave in Red Lodge, Carbon County Health Department is offering QPR Training, which is “practical and proven suicide prevention training.” QPR stands for Question, Persuade and Refer: the three simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide.

They encourage everyone to spread the word about the QPR class as they try to get more people involved because Montana continues to have the third highest suicide rate in the United States. Carbon County Health Department is on a mission to erase the stigma from mental health. Everyone faces mental health challenges at some point(s) in their life. “It’s a fantastic course and we are encouraging anyone who would like to take it to call the health department and let us know so that we can get names and phone numbers as we’re putting together this pre-summer course.” Please call the Health Department at 406-446-9941 to register or for more information. You can also register by going to https://hipaa.jotform.com/220866996185170 and filling out the form.

