On April 24 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Red Lodge Senior Center at 207 South Villard Ave in Red Lodge, Carbon County Health Department is offering QPR Training, which is “practical and proven suicide prevention training.” QPR stands for Question, Persuade and Refer: the three simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide.
They encourage everyone to spread the word about the QPR class as they try to get more people involved because Montana continues to have the third highest suicide rate in the United States. Carbon County Health Department is on a mission to erase the stigma from mental health. Everyone faces mental health challenges at some point(s) in their life. “It’s a fantastic course and we are encouraging anyone who would like to take it to call the health department and let us know so that we can get names and phone numbers as we’re putting together this pre-summer course.” Please call the Health Department at 406-446-9941 to register or for more information. You can also register by going to https://hipaa.jotform.com/220866996185170 and filling out the form.
Between 2011 and 2020, twenty-seven Carbon County citizens died by suicide. That is almost three people per year our community lost to suicide. The rate is still trending upward. Studies show that for every completed suicide, there are six survivors. For our county, that means we can expect approximately ten of our loved ones, friends and neighbors to attempt suicide this year. In Montana during the same time period, the youth (ages 11-17) suicide rate was more than double that of the national rate. According to the 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, during the twelve months prior to the survey 10.2% of all Montanan high schoolers and 13.5% of junior high schoolers had made a suicide attempt.
Suicide in Montana, a publication put out by the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS), states there are a number of factors that contribute to Montana’s high suicide rate including: Vitamin D deficiency (correlated to increased risk of depression); altitude (worldwide there is a spike in suicides above 2,500 feet); socioeconomic (20% of Montana kids live more than 100% below the federal poverty line); social isolation (Montana has 6.7 people per square mile, the national average is 88.7); lack of behavioral health services; high concentration of veterans, American Indians and middle aged white men; alcohol used as a coping strategy; and access to lethal means (nearly 65% of suicides are by firearm and nearly 90% of all firearm deaths in Montana are suicides).
One of the biggest barriers to someone in crisis getting help is stigma. One of the best ways to break down the barrier of stigma is education. Carbon County Public Health is working hard to break down this barrier and others as they seek to reduce the risks and occurrences of suicide in our community.