The Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery (CCAG) has announced it is accepting applications for the 2023 Art Scholarship Program.
CCAG’s Scholarship Program awards $1,000 to any Carbon County high school graduate; past graduate as well as those who will graduate in May 2023, who plan to pursue a visual arts degree or a career in an art-related field.
The eligible fields include art history, visual communications (graphic design, illustration), media arts (photography, film, video arts) or studio arts (sculpture, painting, drawing, printmaking, etc), design (textiles, fashion, etc).
New fields for scholarship consideration are the folk/traditional art forms such as saddle making, ironwork, beadwork, etc.
The Guild’s Board of Directors and staff believe that art education is a large and significant part of our daily mission and because of that we are sincerely committed to helping students fulfill their dreams of lives enriched with art.
Scholarship applications can be found on our website at https://carboncountydepotgallery.org/what-we-do/programs/scholarships.html. Application packets are due April 14, 2023. Completed applications can be hand-delivered or mailed to the Carbon County Arts Guild. Students should be aware that late or incomplete applications will not be considered. All scholarship applications will be reviewed by the Scholarship Committee.
A winner will be selected, notified, and announced on May 6.
The Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery provides access to art, supports artistic expression, and encourages creative experiences for the enrichment of our communities. For further information visit www.carboncountydepotgallery.org or call the Guild at (406) 446- 1370.