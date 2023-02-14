Bridger boys defeated Absarokee 53-33 and Roberts downed Fromberg 64-55 in the run up to Districts.
The Scouts took a commanding 1st quarter lead over Absarokee 23-3 and cruised through the rest of the game collecting a 18-10 win in the 3rd quarter before applying the brakes in the 4th.
Gage Goltz scored 14 points along with Samuel Fendler; Wesley Klaassen netted 13; Jake Buessing 6; Justin Dravetsky 2; Hunter Androlia 2; Cade Stringari 1; and Trinden Stromme 1.
Roberts defeated Fromberg in a tighter than average affair that was won in the 1st quarter when the Rockets out scored the Falcons 13-6. Fromberg kept pace with the Rockets thereafter, tying the 2nd quarter 13-13, winning the 3rd 21-20 and narrowly losing the 4th 18-15.
Nate Weber scored 20 points for Roberts; Thommy Howard 12; Joe Allen 12; Owen Wallila 7; Timmy Cooper 7; and Cody Atcosta 6.
Ciaran McKevitt netted 18 points for Fromberg; Brandon Dobson 12; Hunter Gleason 8; Ashton OldDwarf 6; Chris Pierce 6; and Clayton Peterson 5.
Fromberg also tasted defeat this week at the hands Park City, 52-40 in another fairly close game with Fromberg slipping only once in the 2nd quarter 12-6 having tied the 1st quarter 10-10.
Roberts also lost to Plenty Coups 74-58 in a game that saw the Rockets struggle after a slow start, 29-9, 23-12. Roberts rallied in the 2nd half 15-10 and 22-12 but they could not make a difference.
Weber claimed 20 points; Howard 13; Braydon Pratt 12; Allen 6; Cooper 3; Colt Holdbrook 2; and Wallila 2.
Bridger lost to Plenty Coups 70-46. Jake Buessing led the Scouts with 12 points.