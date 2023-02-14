lytton

Stran Lytton, Red Lodge, pins his opponent at the State Wrestling tournament, Billings.

 BUD CHENAULT PHOTOGRAPHY

Stran Lytton, Red Lodge, took 6th in the 132 weight at the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament held at First Interstate Arena, MetraPark, Billings.

Lytton reached the 5th place match up but was defeated by Chase Kirkland of Three Forks.