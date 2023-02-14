Lytton places at State Alastair Baker News Editor Feb 14, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stran Lytton, Red Lodge, pins his opponent at the State Wrestling tournament, Billings. BUD CHENAULT PHOTOGRAPHY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stran Lytton, Red Lodge, took 6th in the 132 weight at the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament held at First Interstate Arena, MetraPark, Billings.Lytton reached the 5th place match up but was defeated by Chase Kirkland of Three Forks.The Rams finished the tournament with 15 points. The Lady Rams took 10 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lytton Sports Games And Toys Technical Terminology Politics Equitation Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.