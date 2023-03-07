After 38 years the Red Lodge Rams have beaten off the “Curse” and reached the State B tournament.
Years of close calls and anguish can now be set aside with a team of players who probably compare those pre-internet 1980s to the Dark Ages.
“All season long we have invited past Red Lodge players and coaches into practice to share with our team what it means to play for this community,” said Rams Coach Todd Buchanan when asked about the “Curse”. “We have also had numerous other guests, including high level former basketball players who have shared what it takes to be a champion. Our guys listened. Our guys took to heart the responsibility to represent your community when you get the chance and they are owning it.”
And owning it they did sending Manhattan on their way and out of the tournament with a narrow 58-56 win.
The Rams had taken a 1st quarter lead of 14-11 to see their efforts clawed back in the 2nd as Manhattan took it 17-11 and lead by 3.
The Rams came back to 15-13 in the 3rd but remained in the deficit by a single point.
The momentum was with the Rams, just, as Jacob Stewart piled on his 23 points and Thomas Buchanan did likewise with his 18 to help Red Lodge claim a 18-15 4th quarter and book a place in the semifinals against Huntley Project.
Walker Boos added 13 points to the spoils with Nic Morean with 7; Calvin Garmin 5; Quade Boggio 3; Landen Tomlin 2; and Wyatt Goffena 2.
The team spirit had paid off with every player doing their part in the face of tough adversity.
“We have a great group of athletes and humans on this team,” said Coach Buchanan. “Our job as coaches is to make the goals simple, construct practice plans that create successes for each player and then hold us accountable as individuals and as a team to expect the most out of ourselves. It’s easy to stay focused when every member of this team loves the game so much, loves the opportunity to represent their high school and they all welcome the coaching.”
Huntley proved an easier opponent if there is such as thing at this level but the Rams pushed themselves to a comfortable 57-44 win and book their place at State.
Stewart had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds as did Buchanan on 14 and 13 rebounds while Boos netted 12 as the Rams took control in the final lap 21-13 having led by 5 coming into the 4th. Calvin Garmin netted 8 more for the Rams; Morean 5; and Tomlin 2.
All that stood in the way of Red Lodge now was Columbus, heavy hitters this season but the Rams matched them all the way until the final quarter with both teams on 36 points each.
Something had to give and it was the Rams as they stumbled to a 19-12 loss and for Columbus to win the title 55-48.
Bittersweet but the Rams were at State as Boos led the stats this time with 12 points ; Garmin 10; Stewart 10; Buchanan 8; and Tomlin 8.
Despite taking the runner up spot, the Ram’s pride was there for all to see.
“Pride is the right word! All season long this team has been supported by this wonderful community and the boys really put it on their shoulders to play for their friends, families and all the wonderful people who have been behind us all season,” said Coach Buchanan. “They sincerely own the opportunity to represent Red Lodge and Carbon County and beating Huntley on Friday to punch our ticket to get back to the state tournament is certainly something we know many are celebrating.”
The Rams now face Big Fork March 9 at 5 p.m. in Great Falls.
The team’s desire, “We want to win it, and we believe we can,” said Coach Buchanan. “We do have to play our very best basketball of the season, which we think we are right now. At this point of the season its about finding the intensity and discipline to go execute and us coaches are confident we are ready to go.”
As for Big Fork the Rams are ready.
“We have been watching film on them all season, and they are a very good team. We think we match up pretty well with them, they are tall and athletic and play with passion. I think that is the same assessment most coaches would make of us, and Thursday night the team who believes in themselves the most will advance,” said Coach Buchanan. “Let’s Go!”