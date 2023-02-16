House Republicans voted down a Democrat-backed bill Wednesday, Feb. 15, that would have used income tax credits to permanently ease the squeeze placed on lower-income homeowners and renters by rising property taxes.
Carbon County Democratic Party Chair, Katy Kern, said, "It's clear who Republicans care about, and it's not hard working Montanans just trying to live a decent life."
House Bill 280, sponsored by Rep. Jonathan Karlen, D-Missoula, aimed to offer a state income tax credit to homeowners making up to $130,000 a year to reimburse them for a portion of their property tax bill. It would also have let renters claim a credit for a portion of their rental bill assumed to be attributed to property tax.
“It is a tax cut that provides meaningful long-term property tax relief that working and retired Montanans in all of our communities need,” Karlen said.
Former House member and current Red Lodge resident, Kim Gillan said, "I think this was a solid legislative proposal...Those who voted No for long term, permanent property tax relief and help for renters are, in my opinion. totally out of touch with hard working Montanans. The bill addresses the very real needs for both renters and those on a fixed income: 30% of Montanans are renters; and senior citizens are already struggling to keep their homes. It (bill) took a longer term approach. One time giveaways (as proposed by the GOP) are gimmicks; voters want solutions not soundbites. We need to figure this out..growing concern that we turning Montana into a playground for the rich?"
A fiscal analysis by the governor’s budget office estimates the bill would have provided aid to 87,000 households and cost the state General Fund about $82 million a year, producing an average credit of approximately $940 a household. In comparison, a long-term tax cut focused on income taxes rather than property taxes, which is moving through the Legislature with the backing of Gov. Greg Gianforte, would cost the General Fund about $170 million a year.
There is another bill, HB 222, by Republicans going through the legislative process that will take $500 off property tax of households for two years.
HB 222 provides property tax rebates of $500 in each of the next two years, for a total of $1,000 per household in property tax relief. It’s important to note that HB 222 only applies to primary residences, so we’re giving tax relief where its needed, not to out-of-staters with summer homes or short-term rental or commercial properties.
It passed the House on Feb. 2 and is pending in the Senate.