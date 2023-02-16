House Republicans voted down a Democrat-backed bill Wednesday, Feb. 15, that would have used income tax credits to permanently ease the squeeze placed on lower-income homeowners and renters by rising property taxes.

Carbon County Democratic Party Chair, Katy Kern, said, "It's clear who Republicans care about, and it's not hard working Montanans just trying to live a decent life."  

