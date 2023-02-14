Bowling results Bowling results Feb 14, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling results from around Carbon County.2/9Thursday DivasHigh Game: Kathy Kreatz 190High Series: Kathy Kreatz 464Team Game: Granite Peak Plumbing 654Team Series: Granite Peak Plumbing 1,8362/7Beartooth Women’s LeagueHigh Game: Sherry Miner 178High Series: Alyssa Keyser 497High Team Game: Target Construction 648High Team Series: Target Construction 1,823See carboncountynews.com for other results Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Georgianna Eder Patton Robert "Dude" Repac V. Esther Barrick Roger Trenton Hyem Jimmy Kujala More Obituaries