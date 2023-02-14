Taylee Chirrick broke the 1,000 points barrier of her career as she continues on with an impressive display of scoring prowess that no opponent of Roberts can seem to handle.
These two recent wins puts the Lady Rockets at 17-1 for the season and a perfect 10-0 in Conference play.
Chirrick powered home 42 points against White Sulphur Springs as the Lady Rockets romped to a 68-52 win.
A 2nd quarter deluge of the WSS net, 24-11, unbalanced what was a fairly even pairing.
TJ Chirrick added 9 to the total, Hailey Croft 7; Laynee Holdbrook 5; Jozelyn Payovich 3; and Bentley Bertolino 2.
Plenty Coups were next up and duly submitted to the Chirrick wave as she netted 37 points to see her team win 74-30. Roberts took command immediately leading 38-12 at the half and adding a further 24 in the 3rd before easing up in the 4th. Croft scored 19 points; TJ Chirrick 10; Holdbrook 7 and Bertolino 1.
The Bridger girls secured two more wins prior to Districts, defeating Absarokee 53-38 and Plenty Coups 55-37. The victories put the Lady Scouts at 11-6 for the season.
Three Lady Scouts reached double figures as they beat Absarokee; Sidney Frank 16 points, Dylann Pospisil 15 and Mya Goltz 13. Cassidy Schwend added seven points and MacKenzie Griffin 2.
Frank netted a further 18 points against Plenty Coups as the Scouts won 55-37, destroying their opponents in the 2nd quarter 13-3 to effectively seal what was a close game. Goltz collected 15 points; Nikki Roberts 9; Schwend 8; Griffin 3; and Destiny Anguiano 2.