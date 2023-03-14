The Red Lodge Rams Boys Basketball entered the tournament with high hopes. Senior post player Jacob Stewart was “ready to win” and senior guard Landon Tomlin felt “absolutely pumped.” Ultimately the Rams placed fourth; Missoula Loyola took first; Malta second; and Big Fork third.

While the Rams did not find the ending they were hoping for, through what John Coutu sees as “hard work and dedication,” this team made it to state for the first time in over 30 years. Lucas Semb writing for 406 MT Sports noted “The Rams have no reason to hang their heads” as they have “paved a path for sustainable success moving forward.”