Red Lodge boys basketball team:Front row Left to Right: Pierce Caton, Kougar Kappel, Harper Kruckenberg, Mason Swanson, Micah McPhail, Wyatt Hobson, Quwerl Dela Cruz. Second Row, Left to Right:Nic Morean, Walker Boos, Wyatt Goffena, Jacob Stewart, Landen Tomlin, Brady Vomund, Zander Rehder. Back row, Left to Right: Allie Kuntz, Wyatt Roascio, Will Herron, Calvin Garmann, Thomas Buchanan, Quade Boggio, Elan Harris, Tyler Jackson, Meredith Buchanan.
Red Lodge Coach Todd Buchanan watches his son, Thomas, drive to the basket against Big Fork in the Consolation game. Thomas was a top scorer and top rebounder along with Walker Boos.
Red Lodge’s Wyatt Goffena #3 pushes back against Wolf Point.
Owen Reynolds #50, Red Lodge, reaches for a rebound against Wolf Point.
Walker Boos reaches for points against Big Fork.
Landen Tomlin #11 drives Red Lodge to the basket with help from Thomas Buchanan #21.
Calvin Garmann #35 up for a shot at the Big Fork basket.
Nic Morean #1 grabs a rebound against Big Fork in the consolation game.
Jacob Stewart #23 drives against Wolf Point.
Working hard for the team were the Red Lodge Cheerleaders, left to right, Ellesse Proco, Samantha Lemons, McKenna Black, Haleigh Hopkins, and Kyla Vande Sant.
Who do you follow? The Rams of course.
Fans of all ages rise to cheer for the Red Lodge Rams.
The Red Lodge Rams Boys Basketball entered the tournament with high hopes. Senior post player Jacob Stewart was “ready to win” and senior guard Landon Tomlin felt “absolutely pumped.” Ultimately the Rams placed fourth; Missoula Loyola took first; Malta second; and Big Fork third.
While the Rams did not find the ending they were hoping for, through what John Coutu sees as “hard work and dedication,” this team made it to state for the first time in over 30 years. Lucas Semb writing for 406 MT Sports noted “The Rams have no reason to hang their heads” as they have “paved a path for sustainable success moving forward.”
Regardless of the placement, the 2023 team showed Red Lodge and future basketball players that through trusting “in every member of the team” and “committing 100% and putting in the work” stated Stewart and Tomlin, the Rams can enter and play to win at a tournament.
Thursday:
The Ram’s first game against the Big Fork Vikings was a loss, 55-48. The Rams fought throughout as there were 11 lead changes and 9 ties. Buchanan finished with 14 points; Reynolds and Boos followed with 11 each; Morean 5; Stewart 3; Garmann and Tomlin 2.
Throughout the entire season, the team has played “through hardship and tough games which steeled them for the competition here” Marty Tomlin stated. The outcome of this game was “not how we thought it would be” continued Tomlin as the Rams averaged only 43.9% of their total rebounds. Tomlin along with many other fans thought that the Rams would make it to the championship game. Head coach Todd Buchanan stated that he was “happy for sure” with the outcome of both games and tournament, but “more [he was] just proud of how [the team] continue[d] to find ways to play better every time [they got] on the floor.”
This loss disqualified the Rams from first or second place, but there was a chance for third. Though regardless of any outcome, fans young and old showed up to this game to display their team pride. If any current fans would like to access a full photo gallery of the tournament, courtesy of Colleen Vomund, they can visit CCN’s website.
Friday:
The Rams fought Lame Deer at 10 am and won with a 25-point lead: 45-20. Tomlin landed the first points of the game, Boos then walked his way to 14 points, becoming the highest-scoring player of the game. Reynolds and Boggio threw a few three-pointers to finish with 9 points each; Garmann 6, Stewart 4, Tomlin 2, Goffena 1.
Saturday:
Resilient to the end, the Rams won their first game against Wolf Point and lost in the consolation game against Big Fork, resulting in a fourth place finish. The Wolf Point game was low-scoring, 28-25. Points made by Stewart 5; Buchanan 5; Tomlin 3; Morean 3; Garmann 2. While the score was low, Red Lodge secured 69% of their total rebounds and Wolf Point averaged 30.8 %. In theBig Fork game, these percentages flipped as the Vikings averaged 60.7 % and Red Lodge only 39% of their total rebounds. The final score was 45-36. Buchanan led with 9; Tomlin 8; Boos 6; Stewart 4; Reynolds and Goffena 3; Morean 2; Garmann 1. Despite 4 lead changes and 2 ties, the Rams lost the consolation game and fell into fourth place.
Todd Buchanan stated, “from day 1 these guys understood that we would need to work harder than we have ever worked […] to win the big games we would have to play unselfishly, look more for team success than individual success.” Even with their final placement, “they certainly have done that!”
Marty Tomlin echoes this sentiment as he “can’t think of a team [he] would be prouder of…because of their sportsmanship and the way they have dug deep down to win each game.”
Seniors Stewart, Tomlin, and Goffena graduate this spring and have played their last game as a Ram. Stewart will remember this season as he has “never been more connected with a team in [his] life!” Similarly, Tomlin will remember everything they “accomplished as a team.”
The 2023 Red Lodge Boys Basketball team established that through teamwork, dedication, and positive attitudes any future basketball team can make it to state. Marty Tomlin believes the Rams have “what it takes to win next year.”
No matter what the future holds, it can be said the 2023 season Rams rose to the occasion; they made it to State, and because of their example, the Rams can rise again.