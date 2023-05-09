THC Laura Stack

Laura Stack of Johnny's Ambassadors addresses the crowd of Bridger and Fromberg High School students and community members about the effects of high-potency THC concentrates on the teenage brain.

On Thursday, May 4, Bridger High School invited the community to join them in welcoming Laura Stack of Johnny’s Ambassadors as she presented information on high-potency THC concentrates and their effects on developing teenage brains. Laura Stack is the mother of Johnny Stack who “died by suicide after becoming psychotic from dabbing high-THC concentrates. Laura responded by forming the nonprofit Johnny’s Ambassadors to educate parents, teens and communities about the dangers of today’s high THC marijuana on adolescent brain development, psychosis and suicide.” The human brain continues to develop until an individual reaches their mid to late 20s. The last portion to develop is the prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for impulse control among other functions.

Stack explained that the marijuana available today as dried plant material (referred to as “flower” or “bud”) is much higher in psychoactive THC than in the 1970s. She stated today’s flower can be as much as 40% THC, as opposed to the 1970s plants that contained less than 5% THC. But even more concerning are the edibles and other products manufactured by treating the plants with solvents such as butane to increase the potency up into the 90+% range. Stack’s son began “dabbing” at age 14. Dabbing is smoking high-THC concentrates, such as wax, oil, shatter, or budder. He died at 19 years of age.

