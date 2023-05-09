On Thursday, May 4, Bridger High School invited the community to join them in welcoming Laura Stack of Johnny’s Ambassadors as she presented information on high-potency THC concentrates and their effects on developing teenage brains. Laura Stack is the mother of Johnny Stack who “died by suicide after becoming psychotic from dabbing high-THC concentrates. Laura responded by forming the nonprofit Johnny’s Ambassadors to educate parents, teens and communities about the dangers of today’s high THC marijuana on adolescent brain development, psychosis and suicide.” The human brain continues to develop until an individual reaches their mid to late 20s. The last portion to develop is the prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for impulse control among other functions.
Stack explained that the marijuana available today as dried plant material (referred to as “flower” or “bud”) is much higher in psychoactive THC than in the 1970s. She stated today’s flower can be as much as 40% THC, as opposed to the 1970s plants that contained less than 5% THC. But even more concerning are the edibles and other products manufactured by treating the plants with solvents such as butane to increase the potency up into the 90+% range. Stack’s son began “dabbing” at age 14. Dabbing is smoking high-THC concentrates, such as wax, oil, shatter, or budder. He died at 19 years of age.
Stack went on to explain the physical changes that occur to the brain when using THC and how it is particularly harmful to the developing brain. The audience was rapt as she went through all the processes and the effects of THC on them. Throughout the presentation she tied the information back to how this manifested in her son. At the end of the assembly, Stack stated that she accepts hugs, especially from teenagers now that her son is gone. Several teenagers afterwards offered her warm embraces that were accepted with the love that permeated the presentation.
For more information on high-potency THC and its effects on the developing brain, please go to johnnysambassadors.org. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please call or text 988.