The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) conducted the first of a series of active shooter trainings at Joliet School on April 5 when no students were present. Nearly 30 agencies took part in the exercise including CCSO, Local, State, and Federal Law Enforcement, Dispatch, Fire, EMS (Emergency Medical Services), DES (Carbon County Disaster and Emergency Services), and Joliet School officials.
A few months ago, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office established a committee that started evaluating active shooter response procedures. In the coming weeks, the committee will evaluate the exercise and determine the next steps for trainings and future exercises. The plan is to have multiple exercises around the county over the next several months.
There were 277 active shooter incidents in the United States between 2000 and 2018. While the number of active shooter incidents in the United States was fairly stable from 2017 through 2019 at around 30 per year, the number jumped in 2020 to 40 (a 33% increase) and to 61 in 2021 (a 52.5% increase over the previous year). While this is an alarming increase, it is still a relatively rare occurrence, but an occurrence First Responders in Carbon County are training to deter if possible and face with skill and knowledge if they must.
A far more common occurrence in schools is “swatting”. Swatting is the act of calling in a false report to law enforcement of an active shooter or bomb threat. This has taken on a new twist with misinformation spread by “bad actors” on social media accounts adding to the mayhem. National Public Radio reported on two incidents in Idaho that included panicked parents convinced there were dead children in the school refusing to be reassured by law enforcement officers who had thoroughly searched the school three times. The parents had seen contrary “proof” on social media.
In the event of an active shooter event in Carbon County the only reliable online sources of information are the CCSO’s website at www.carboncosheriff.org and Carbon Alert at www.carbonalert.org. The CCSO website is usually updated first by CCSO Dispatch, followed as quickly as the situation allows by the DES website, Carbon Alert. Please sign up for CodeRED to receive emergency alerts including verified active shooter, flood and fire alerts.