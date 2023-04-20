Active Shooter Training

Law enforcement prepares for an active shooter scenario on April 5 at Joliet Schools. This training was a success and more will be planned around the county.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) conducted the first of a series of active shooter trainings at Joliet School on April 5 when no students were present. Nearly 30 agencies took part in the exercise including CCSO, Local, State, and Federal Law Enforcement, Dispatch, Fire, EMS (Emergency Medical Services), DES (Carbon County Disaster and Emergency Services), and Joliet School officials.

A few months ago, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office established a committee that started evaluating active shooter response procedures. In the coming weeks, the committee will evaluate the exercise and determine the next steps for trainings and future exercises. The plan is to have multiple exercises around the county over the next several months.

