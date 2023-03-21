The following is a sampling of the criminal cases in Carbon County District Court presided over by the Honorable Matthew J. Wald on March 15, 2023.

Gilbert Karl Brown appeared in person for a Change of Plea Hearing on one charge Felony Driving Under the Influence – Alcohol, fourth or subsequent offense; Misdemeanor Driving a Motor Vehicle While Privilege To Do So Is Suspended Or Revoked, first offense; and one count Misdemeanor Failure to Carry Proof Of Insurance, third or subsequent offense. He pleaded guilty to one count Felony Criminal Endangerment. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Michael Ellinghouse.

