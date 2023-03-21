The following is a sampling of the criminal cases in Carbon County District Court presided over by the Honorable Matthew J. Wald on March 15, 2023.
Gilbert Karl Brown appeared in person for a Change of Plea Hearing on one charge Felony Driving Under the Influence – Alcohol, fourth or subsequent offense; Misdemeanor Driving a Motor Vehicle While Privilege To Do So Is Suspended Or Revoked, first offense; and one count Misdemeanor Failure to Carry Proof Of Insurance, third or subsequent offense. He pleaded guilty to one count Felony Criminal Endangerment. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Michael Ellinghouse.
DLB appeared in person for a Change of Plea Hearing on one count Felony Assault With A Weapon. He pleaded guilty to one count Misdemeanor Partner or Family Member Assault, first offense. Defendant was sentenced to a six month deferred sentence, fine and surcharge. In addition Defendant must complete the statutorily required anger management course. The State was represented by Robert Spoja. The defendant was represented by Lyndon Scheveck.
Russell Jack McGregor appeared in person in custody for an Initial Appearance on a Petition To Revoke Release Order regarding charges of Felony Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs – Methamphetamine, Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Misdemeanor Theft, second offense. He denied the allegations. The State was represented by Robert Spoja. The defendant was represented by Brian Haynes.
William Phillip Johnson appeared in person in custody for a Change of Plea Hearing on one count of Felony Driving Under The Influence of Alcohol, Fourth or Subsequent Offense. He pleaded guilty to the count as charged. The State was represented by Robert Spoja standing in for Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Brian Haynes.
Matthew Paul Nygard appeared via video in custody for an Initial Appearance on a Petition to Revoke Release regarding one count Felony Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs – Meth, one count Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor Driving While Suspended/Revoked, first offense and Misdemeanor Driving a Motor Vehicle with Shattered or Defective Windshield. He denied the allegations. The State was represented by Robert Spoja. The defendant was represented by Brian Haynes standing in for Blaine McGivern.
Nathan Robert Wilson (20-70) did not appear when he was initially called for an Initial Appearance on a Petition to Revoke Sentence on conviction for Felony Criminal Endangerment. A warrant in the amount of $200,000 was issued. He later arrived in Court and his case was recalled. He denied all counts. The warrant was quashed and the existing $50,000 bond continued. In addition, a drug patch must be worn. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Brian Haynes standing in for Blaine McGivern.