The following is a sampling of the criminal cases in Carbon County District Court presided over by the Honorable Matthew J. Wald on April 12, 2023.

AEB appeared via video for a Final Pre-Trial Conference regarding one count Felony Aggravated Kidnapping, one count Felony Partner or Family Member Assault (PFMA) and one count Misdemeanor Criminal Destruction of or Tampering With Communication Device. Plea offers have been made and rejected by defendant. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Blaine McGivern and Brian Haynes.

Contact Denise at DRivette@carboncountynews.com

Tags