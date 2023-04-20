The following is a sampling of the criminal cases in Carbon County District Court presided over by the Honorable Matthew J. Wald on April 12, 2023.
AEB appeared via video for a Final Pre-Trial Conference regarding one count Felony Aggravated Kidnapping, one count Felony Partner or Family Member Assault (PFMA) and one count Misdemeanor Criminal Destruction of or Tampering With Communication Device. Plea offers have been made and rejected by defendant. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Blaine McGivern and Brian Haynes.
Brad Willis Herden did not appear for an Omnibus Hearing on two counts Felony Violation of a Protective Order, two counts Misdeameanor Violation of a Protective Order, and one count Misdeameanor Criminal Trespass to Property. Defendant’s waiver of appearance is to be filed with the Court within 10 days. The State was represented by Robert Spoja. The defendant was represented by Joel Todd.
Ronald J. Reed appeared in person for Arraignment on one count Felony Assault With a Weapon. He pleaded not guilty. Reed was released on $10,000 bond previously posted. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Deborah Pranikoff.
Scott Allen Stemm, Jr. appeared in custody via video for a scheduled hearing on a Petition for Revocation that was rescheduled for a Change of Plea regarding three counts Felony Criminal Mischief, one count Felony Cruelty to Animals, Third Offense, one count Felony Cruelty to Animals, Second Offense, and one count Misdemeanor Cruelty to Animals, First Offense. The parties report being close to a resolution. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Brian Haynes.
Kenneth Wayne Welch appeared in person in custody for Sentencing on one count Felony Aggravated Assault. Welch was sentenced to 20 years at a prison designated by the Montana Department of Corrections with 10 years suspended, with credit given for 504 days of time served. Welch must register as a violent offender. The other charges were dismissed. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Robert Snively.