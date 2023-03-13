You often hear many locals and visitors to Carbon County say we live in the best place on earth. The people are friendly, we live amongst unparalleled beauty, the air and water are clean and neighbors still help neighbors.
Perhaps nowhere is this more evident than in the free food distributions that are given out countywide each month. Nothing is more important to a hungry family or individual than finding nutritious food. Despite the county's bounty, every morning, an adult or child still wakes up hungry.
In Montana, although many states just stopped expanded SNAP benefits, such benefits were cut by the Governor in summer, 2021, citing the end of pandemic hunger need. But Brent Weisgram, VP and CEO of the Montana Food Bank Network, said that reporting from the network’s partners shows a 24 percent increase in the number of households seeking assistance from emergency food pantries from July 2021 to July 2022.
Amazingly, here in Carbon County, you show up and you automatically qualify to receive free food. Sarah Van Horn, of Red Lodge, is the coordinator. She explained, “Red Lodge has been hosting the food distribution since the summer of 2020. The food comes from Billings' Family Service who receives it from different grocers and retailers in the region, food drives they organize, and other sources. It was started due to the food insecurities that were a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
She noted that approximately 1 in 10 Montanans struggle with hunger, and nearly 35,500 children live in food-insecure homes. In 2020, visits to Montana food pantries increased by 36 percent compared to 2019. In each month of 2020, an average of 38,000 households received food through partners of the Montana Food Bank Network.
Van Horn took over in September 2020. After volunteering a few times, she heard that it was going to be shut down. She couldn’t let something so impactful in the community just go away so she stepped up to coordinate the monthly visits.
Hope Smith, of Red Lodge, is one of the familiar faces welcoming those for pickups. She modestly calls herself, “one of the worker bees” although she has volunteered for sixteen years. Smith says, "I’m currently on the store operations committee which is responsible for inventory control and ordering of the foodstuffs we provide."
The distribution is generally a wonderful array of fresh produce, canned and boxed goods, dairy products and meat. Smith says, "The boxes differ for each client as we allow each family to choose exactly what they want from our offerings. We always provide meat, milk, bread, eggs, margarine or butter, cereal, pasta and sauce, a variety of canned soups, vegetables, beans, and fruits, rice, dried beans, flour, sugar, salad dressing and mayonnaise, tuna, peanut butter and jelly, cheese, boxed macaroni & cheese, in addition to specialty dinner bags consisting of ingredients for a meal and breakfast bags of pancake mix and syrup. We also offer toilet paper and, through Beartooth Humane Alliance, dog and cat food. We generally provide toothpaste & tooth brushes, and other personal hygiene products."
The distributions in Carbon County take place in two locations in Red Lodge (Bare Tooth Cupboards and the truck drop off at Roosevelt Center), in Joliet (at the County Shop) and in Bridger (old furniture store). A person or family in need can go to any of the sites.
She stresses, “The volunteers are glad to serve everyone who comes. No one has been turned away empty-handed.”
Comments are frequently received, says Van Horn, often expressing deep gratitude. “Participants have said such things as, ‘Thank you so much for doing this, you have no idea how much it helps,’ and ‘We appreciate you volunteers doing this, thanks for braving the weather!’ She said, “It's especially rewarding to help the elderly, young families, and veterans, our local senior citizen center, the Boys and Girls Club, and our local food bank, BareTooth Cupboards.”
Sarah and her volunteers have no plans to stop the distribution. She says, “It will continue as long as Family Services is willing to make the trip to Carbon County. There is certainly a need to be met. The line of cars continues to grow monthly!”
To contribute, send to Billings Family Service at P.O. Bo 1020, Billings, MT 59103, or visit them at 3927 1st Ave S in Billings. Contact: 406-259-2269. See: https://billingsfamilyservice.org/
Volunteers can contact Sarah Van Horn at 406-668-3016, Montana Realtor, on FB or at her office at 201 S. Broadway in Red Lodge.
For anyone desiring a food box, the next distribution in Red Lodge at the Roosevelt Center is March 14th. Distribution will begin at 2:00 pm. All are welcome.