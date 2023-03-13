Hunger Never Sleeps

Most food boxes (generic box shown here) contain some of each food group and allow recipient to exercise choice.

 courtesy

You often hear many locals and visitors to Carbon County say we live in the best place on earth. The people are friendly, we live amongst unparalleled beauty, the air and water are clean and neighbors still help neighbors.

Perhaps nowhere is this more evident than in the free food distributions that are given out countywide each month. Nothing is more important to a hungry family or individual than finding nutritious food. Despite the county's bounty, every morning, an adult or child still wakes up hungry.  

Contact Eleanor at: eguerrero@carboncountynews.com