The Roosevelt Center found itself inundated with Valentine cookies on Sunday as the Red Lodge Pool Committee held a fundraiser. A total of 50 participants donated their time and energy to home-bake almost 60 different types of cookie.

Hope Smith, a fundraiser organizer, was “surprised” by the variations of cookies on display more so because she added “we didn’t tell people what to bake, and it worked out we don’t have duplicates of very many at all.”

