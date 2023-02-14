The Roosevelt Center found itself inundated with Valentine cookies on Sunday as the Red Lodge Pool Committee held a fundraiser. A total of 50 participants donated their time and energy to home-bake almost 60 different types of cookie.
Hope Smith, a fundraiser organizer, was “surprised” by the variations of cookies on display more so because she added “we didn’t tell people what to bake, and it worked out we don’t have duplicates of very many at all.”
Each baker was asked to make 6 dozen cookies for the fundraiser, resulting in an astounding 3,600 available to purchase.
Those coming to the fundraiser therefore had not just a wide choice to pick from but a seemingly endless supply.
Choices ranged from short bread cookies, snickerdoodle’s, lemon Oreo truffles, heart sugar cookies, magic bars, ginger molasses bars, black and white cookies, spritz cookies, orange corn meal wafers, heart thumb print cookies, s’mores haystack cookies along with many more delicious offerings.
For a $20 cash donation people could buy these home-baked cookies in a gift box for their Valentine. All donations went towards purchasing amenities to enhance the pool experience including outdoor tables, umbrellas and lounge chairs.
Any unsold cookies will be taken to the Red Lodge Seniors Center, Boys and Girls Club, Search and Rescue, the Fire Department, and Group Homes.