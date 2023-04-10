Local governments have not remained idle. Carbon County has 15,000 sandbags on hand and is prepared to order the sand to fill them. These are only available for use when a flood event is imminent. The County will use the CodeRED system (see story on page ?) to alert the public in such a case. When available, supplies will be located at the south end of the County Fairgrounds. In addition, each County District Road Shop has sand and bags. More staging areas will be provided as needed. Fromberg Mayor Tim Nottingham reports that Fromberg has sandbags and sand available for its residents now to prepare for future flooding (contact Fromberg City Hall at 406-668-7383 for details). Bridger is keeping the canals that tend to cause flooding within town limits monitored and clear as it stands ready to help its County and municipal neighbors should the need arise. Joliet is monitoring bridges and keeping them clear and is ready to help residents and neighbors should the need arise. For those residents and property owners outside of Fromberg, the cost of sandbagging in preparation for Spring runoff (before imminent danger) will be borne by the individuals.
In Red Lodge Mayor Kristen Cogswell said “Each week I provide an update with other department heads on what is going on in that area. Debris removal is coordinated through MTDES and is anticipated to begin soon. A meeting will be held next week to review and coordinate response plans.”
“I try to provide updates at each Council meeting, along with anything flood related from Public Works and City Floodplain Administrator,” said Cogswell.
Red Lodge citizens at the Grassroots Flood Planning Meeting on April 6 who were concerned about issues on City property and storm drains clogged with snow were referred to the mayor and public works. Although citizens are permitted to speak at City Council meetings, any questions asked will not be answered. It was suggested that going directly to the mayor or department head would be a better way to have a dialogue and get questions answered (406-446-1606).
A Local Emergency Preparedness Committee (LEPC) meeting was held last month in Fromberg that included a tabletop exercise running through likely scenarios and responses in the Clarks Fork Valley. Another one will be held April 12 for the western portion of the County. CCN is participating and will report on it.