Woody debris removal began in Carbon County Monday, April 17, in the Roscoe area clearing many areas of flood debris. There were washouts that made some debris piles inaccessible there. Instead of waiting for access to be restored, the crews moved east and began debris removal in Red Lodge last Wednesday. The plan is to return to the Roscoe area after access is restored. Crews will remove identified woody debris piles throughout the county as quickly and efficiently as safely possible. To that end, people are asked to stay clear from the work sites. The work is dangerous, loud and involves large machinery moving large unwieldy objects. Carbon County DES would like to remind the public to respect private property rights and stay safe. The less the crews have to worry about bystanders, the quicker they can get the job done and the safer we will all be in the long run.

Cyrina Allen, DES (Disaster and Emergency Services) Coordinator for Carbon County said that debris removal will be happening for the next several weeks, potentially the next couple of months. She reports that the crews working on this project have decades of experience and, if the waters rise, they will resume when it is safe to do so. All agencies from the Federal level down have begun working together as they never have before (largely because our area hasn’t had this magnitude of a flood disaster before) to address the immediate and long-term recovery and mitigation needs of the county.

