Woody debris removal began in Carbon County Monday, April 17, in the Roscoe area clearing many areas of flood debris. There were washouts that made some debris piles inaccessible there. Instead of waiting for access to be restored, the crews moved east and began debris removal in Red Lodge last Wednesday. The plan is to return to the Roscoe area after access is restored. Crews will remove identified woody debris piles throughout the county as quickly and efficiently as safely possible. To that end, people are asked to stay clear from the work sites. The work is dangerous, loud and involves large machinery moving large unwieldy objects. Carbon County DES would like to remind the public to respect private property rights and stay safe. The less the crews have to worry about bystanders, the quicker they can get the job done and the safer we will all be in the long run.
Cyrina Allen, DES (Disaster and Emergency Services) Coordinator for Carbon County said that debris removal will be happening for the next several weeks, potentially the next couple of months. She reports that the crews working on this project have decades of experience and, if the waters rise, they will resume when it is safe to do so. All agencies from the Federal level down have begun working together as they never have before (largely because our area hasn’t had this magnitude of a flood disaster before) to address the immediate and long-term recovery and mitigation needs of the county.
Discussions with the commissioners make clear their joy that the agencies’ gears are beginning to mesh and move the situation forward. Equally evident is their frustration that it has taken this long to get to where we are today. They are aware most of the citizens of the county share their frustration that it has taken so long for State and Federal agencies to grasp the magnitude of the situation the 2022 flood created in Carbon County. Allen said, “With the agencies working together and looking at Carbon County waterways as the unique systems they are, now is a good time to contact the Conservation District if you have concerns about your property. They can arrange a site visit to your property to discuss your concerns and options and the near- and long-term plans for nearby public projects that you may want to consider when making your own plans.
In addition to woody debris removal, other remediation and mitigation projects are in the works. Of immediate concern is the rock and sand debris that has altered the streambeds and banks. The sand and rock in multiple areas have been declared a hazard by FEMA and permits are in process to address it. Rock and sand debris are considered separate from woody debris and require a different process. A reevaluation of streambeds throughout the county is underway.
The County has approved materials and contractors and for the Meeteetse Trail bridge and the north and south East Side Road bridges. That work is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The County has applied for funding from the Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP) for road improvements on the East Rosebud Road from Highway 78 to the Forest Service boundary. A decision on that grant is expected by the end of the year. If the grant is received, work is expected to occur in the 2025-2026 timeframe.
For this season, large sandbags and jersey barriers are being put in place to protect Fromberg’s town wells. Should waters rise, the Town has plans to channel water away from critical infrastructure and the town, but their options are limited by the railroad and other private property issues. Mayor Tim Nottingham is working with the Conservation District and State DES to obtain the funding and permits necessary to do the work in the river that will provide long range security. They are looking at restoring the riverbed and armoring the banks from south of Fromberg to the bridge. This is another years or decades long project. Another area of concern the County is working on is between Fromberg and Edgar where huge sandbars and woody debris are visible from the highway.
The Town of Bridger is working on obtaining a grant for a project that will ensure Sand Creek Canal no longer poses a flooding hazard to the Town. Sand Creek Canal is the major flooding hazard for Bridger.
In Red Lodge, an arborist was called in to evaluate trees in the area in and around Finn Park. There are several trees certified as hazardous that will be taken out because they are leaning or their root balls are exposed.
Initial recovery from the 2022 flood is going to quite some time, and the long-term recovery will take several, several years. Allen stated, “Everybody needs to come together and put personal feelings aside and do what’s best for their communities. During the flood, that’s what everybody did and that’s why we made out as well as we did. Despite the amount of damage there were no major injuries or fatalities as a direct result of the flooding. We need to come together now the way we did then to prepare for, not wait for, the next disaster.”