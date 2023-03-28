FWP is preparing an environmental impact statement (EIS) and conducting public scoping on a proposed action to revise the existing Montana Gray Wolf Conservation and Management Plan, which was developed in 2003.
The 2003 Wolf Plan and associated EIS were developed 20 years ago. Since then, new and improved research, management tools and methods have been developed and incorporated into Montana’s gray wolf management strategy; however, they are not described in the 2003 Wolf Plan. Gov. Greg Gianforte asked FWP to update the 2003 Wolf Plan with broad public engagement due to the interest in wolf management across the state.
The updated Montana Gray Wolf Conservation and Management Plan will include the latest science surrounding wolf management, better transparency on wolf management, and be more easily updated in the future. More specifically, the 2023 Wolf Plan will accomplish the following:
Articulate contemporary updates in wolf-related research;
Describe new and available wolf management tools and methods employed by FWP;
Provide FWP with the flexibility needed to incorporate new wolf management science and tools, as they become available;
Describe the public engagement process as new information related to evolving wolf management strategies in Montana becomes available.
Related Information
Public Scoping Notice (PDF)
2003 Wolf Conservation and Management Plan (PDF)
2021 Annual Wolf Report (PDF)
Wolf Conservation and Management in Montana
Public Scoping
FWP is interested in public suggestions regarding the appropriate scope of the EIS, which would include the identification of any potentially significant issues that should be analyzed by the EIS and any alternatives to the proposed action of developing a contemporary wolf management plan that may be appropriate for FWP’s consideration.
Virtual Public Meetings
Public input will be solicited and taken during two virtual public scoping meetings.
Login information will be posted here before the following meeting dates: