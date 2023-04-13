APDA Connects & Supports the Local Parkinson’s Community in April and Year-Round. With a PD Diagnosis Every 6 Minutes, Awareness is Needed Now More than Ever. April is Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month and the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) Northwest Chapter is hard at work to raise awareness of Parkinson’s disease (PD) and to celebrate the important connections that help foster a supportive community for people impacted by PD. Through a nationwide network of Chapters and Information & Referral Centers, APDA works tirelessly to provide the support, education and research that helps people impacted by PD live life to the fullest. Often the first line of defense after a diagnosis, APDA connects people to the information they need to feel more in control; to the medical experts who can help them manage their disease; and to the support and services that can help them feel less alone throughout their PD journey.
APDA has a full roster of activities planned for the month (and all year round) and many ways for people to get involved. APDA offers extensive virtual programming for Northwest residents and beyond, to make sure that no matter where you live, you have access to high-quality PD information and programs and feel connected to the PD community even from afar. From the popular Take Control education series, Dr. Gilbert Hosts webinars, and the ongoing Spanish-language Café con la doctora program, to the robust calendar of virtual exercise and movement classes – there is something for everyone.
Throughout April, APDA will also share messages of inspiration and information on all APDA social media channels using #APDAconnects.
In our Northwest region of Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, and Montana, an estimated 60,000 people are diagnosed and living with PD. Now more than ever, it is critical to support, engage and inform the PD community and raise awareness about this disease, and Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month is a great time to shine a spotlight on this issue.
“Every six minutes there is a new diagnosis of PD, which means that in April alone nearly 7,200 people in the US will learn they have PD. These people need to know that they are not alone, and that APDA is here for them,” states Kirsten Richards, Executive Director of APDA’s Northwest Chapter. “Here in the Pacific Northwest, we are the boots on the ground offering assistance to people impacted by PD – from support groups and exercise classes to educational seminars and financial support programs. APDA can help connect you to so many people and resources that will offer empowerment and help you live your best life with PD,” Richards continues.
The support of the general public is crucial, and April is the perfect time to take action and help the more than one million people in the United States coping with this chronic neurological movement disorder. Whether you help by raising awareness of PD or by making a donation that enables APDA to continue their critical work and fund research that will lead us to better treatments and ultimately, a cure; every effort makes a difference.
For more information about APDA programs, services, and support in the Northwest, contact the APDA Northwest Chapter at 206-695-2905 or apdanw@apdaparkinson.org.