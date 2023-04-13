APDA Connects & Supports the Local Parkinson’s Community in April and Year-Round. With a PD Diagnosis Every 6 Minutes, Awareness is Needed Now More than Ever. April is Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month and the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) Northwest Chapter is hard at work to raise awareness of Parkinson’s disease (PD) and to celebrate the important connections that help foster a supportive community for people impacted by PD. Through a nationwide network of Chapters and Information & Referral Centers, APDA works tirelessly to provide the support, education and research that helps people impacted by PD live life to the fullest. Often the first line of defense after a diagnosis, APDA connects people to the information they need to feel more in control; to the medical experts who can help them manage their disease; and to the support and services that can help them feel less alone throughout their PD journey.

APDA has a full roster of activities planned for the month (and all year round) and many ways for people to get involved. APDA offers extensive virtual programming for Northwest residents and beyond, to make sure that no matter where you live, you have access to high-quality PD information and programs and feel connected to the PD community even from afar. From the popular Take Control education series, Dr. Gilbert Hosts webinars, and the ongoing Spanish-language Café con la doctora program, to the robust calendar of virtual exercise and movement classes – there is something for everyone.