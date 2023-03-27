Tracy Timmons, Executive Director of the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation (RLACF), began their annual review with a great thank you. “It was a tough year,” Timmons told the board. “You really came through for the county!” Timmons especially thanked the board for their flexibility this past year of extreme flooding, permitting RLACF to rise to each occasion and be an extraordinary asset to the county.

Carbon County Commissioner Bill Bullock continued this theme expressing how grateful the county was for RLACF’s great contributions. Bullock said about a week or so after the flood, when all were suffering from “lack of time, lack of sleep,” a constituent convinced him he needed help and asked to find a way to set up a nonprofit for his community. He went right to Timmons who immediately found an attorney to contribute his services and “it worked out!” He said, “When you deal with natural disasters…it’s like you’re prepping for a job. You look at your toolbox…how you’re going to get to the other side of this…the Foundation is a pretty important tool.”

