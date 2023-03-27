Tracy Timmons, Exec.Director of RLACF, left, receives the HUD Secretary’s Award for Public-Philanthropic Partnerships received by RLACF, as HUD Region VIII Administrator, Dominque Jackson presents the honor.
Courtesy
Left to Right: Tracy Timmons, Exec Dir. of RLACF honors Volunteer Champions: Josef Peters, Kim Ferguson, Marcella Manuel, Olivia Heimer, Jacob Stewart and Allie Kuntz with Merv Coleman.
Tracy Timmons, Executive Director of the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation (RLACF), began their annual review with a great thank you. “It was a tough year,” Timmons told the board. “You really came through for the county!” Timmons especially thanked the board for their flexibility this past year of extreme flooding, permitting RLACF to rise to each occasion and be an extraordinary asset to the county.
Carbon County Commissioner Bill Bullock continued this theme expressing how grateful the county was for RLACF’s great contributions. Bullock said about a week or so after the flood, when all were suffering from “lack of time, lack of sleep,” a constituent convinced him he needed help and asked to find a way to set up a nonprofit for his community. He went right to Timmons who immediately found an attorney to contribute his services and “it worked out!” He said, “When you deal with natural disasters…it’s like you’re prepping for a job. You look at your toolbox…how you’re going to get to the other side of this…the Foundation is a pretty important tool.”
Timmons reported the financials which showed great growth. Total revenue for 2022 was $4,371,991 (compared to 2021 $2,082,142). Total expenses $3,724,648 (compared to 2021 $2,145702). Grants $2,187,828 compared to 2021: $998,275. At this, Timmons cautioned it was strictly an extraordinary year-so much was related to the flood: $1.3 million towards disaster relief, repairs, food and emergency help, etc. Next year, should show more normal trends and figures.
In recognition of RLACF’s amazing partnership accomplishments, Jackie Girard, HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) State Director, awarded RLACF the Secretary’s Award Public-Philanthropic Partnerships. Partners honored include the City of Red Lodge, Carbon County, Trust Montana, USDA, and Helena Area Habitat for Humanity.
HUD online explains that “The Secretary’s Award for Public-Philanthropic Partnerships recognizes excellence in partnerships that have both transformed the relationships between the sectors and led to measurable benefits in housing and community development…”
Timmons observed, “When you see things being done…” it was “the extra things, the extra trails…maybe the pool might not have come back ($822,000 raised in 2022)…“are the work of charities.”
Volunteers are the backbone of RLACF. For 2022, RLACF honored Josef Peters, Kim Ferguson, Marcella Manuel, Olivia Heimer, Sean Keeney, Sarah Urbanik, Jacob Stewart and Allie Kuntz.
Awaiting decisions are a $368,000 grant from the Montana Historic Preservation Trust and $747,565 from the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants.
Collaborative efforts brought grants: $463,360 for a new childcare facility with Messiah Lutheran Church, $270,593 with Beartooth RC&D for a county housing authority study and $196,000 for disaster recovery services.
The 19th Fun run awarded $296,207 to 62 participating Carbon County charities. It also raised $19,133 from the Sally Martin Match Fund.
Roosevelt Center received a Main Street Montana Grant. A well was installed to help the youth garden and lawn irrigation.
On the 1920 side of the building, a new roof was installed. Other grants will help make interior and exterior improvements and support a sculpture garden. Flood damage occurred last June due to groundwater levels rising causing damage to the basement and lower floor. This has been repaired except for four artists’ studios.
In 2022, with the nonprofits, 303 people donated 1,540 hours valued at $43,959. RLACF managed $895,938 in donations to charities through fiscal sponsorship and granted out more than $915,000 to help those charities.
RLACF continues to tackle affordable housing. As of July 2022, six owner-built homes were completed in the Spires with four more owner-built homes and four rentals to be completed by 2023.
Flood Relief:
RLACF founded the CC Disaster Relief Fund. In 45 days after the flood over $1 million was raised. Emergency first round funding was $275,260 to 91 households. Grants for individual homeowner and rentals totaled $480,686 to 46 homeowners. Red Lodge received $574,057; Roberts $15,000, Roscoe $3500, Silesia $3,000, Fromberg $156,390, Edgar $500 and Bridger $3500.
One Valley Ag Relief Fund was created and raised $265,061 for the ag community. The MT Community Foundation awarded $25,000 for post-flood community engagement in each town and $196,000 from the Center for Disaster Philanthropy for Disaster Recovery Navigation in the county and for long term recovery.
In one month, Red Lodge and Fromberg logged more than 9,300 volunteer hours helping to offset the FEMA Match requirements.
In total for 2022, for all reasons, volunteers logged 4,182 hours for a value of $119,358. This included a 42 percent increase in Workforce Housing volunteer hours.
CART received a grant and is helped by volunteer drivers. Ridership for expanding reasons is encouraged to improve health and wellness and decrease rural isolation.
With funding received, RLACF is working on building a crucial database of volunteers for all communities to draw upon in the future.
RLACF worked with FEMA advocacy to help communities after the flood. Four months after the event, they created the Disaster Recovery Navigation and assisted 74 survivors including winterizing RV’s, providing propane, connecting families to funding and feeding meals.
Future goals for 2023 are to make the 20th annual Fun Run the most successful ever, increasing sponsorships and engaging new businesses.