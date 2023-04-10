Grassroots meeting crowd photo

Just under 200 community members gathered at the Beartooth Elks Lodge in Red Lodge Apr. 6 to organize and share information and resources to help each other prepare for an unpredictable Spring runoff season.

 Photo by Denise Rivette

On April 6, approximately 200 Carbon County citizens, primarily from Red Lodge, attended a community meeting at the Beartooth Elks Lodge to discuss preparing for Spring runoff. The meeting was organized by Terri Durbin (Red Lodge City Ward 2 Alderman), Jody Ronning and Shinta Daniels (Red Lodge City Ward 3 Aldermen) along with concerned citizens. Wards 2 and 3 are the two southernmost wards of Red Lodge and received the brunt of that city’s flood damage last year. The meeting was sponsored and hosted by the Beartooth Elks Lodge and privately funded. Presenting information and answering questions at the meeting were Bill Bullock (Carbon County Commissioner for Red Lodge District); Sam Hensler (Dynamic Analysis Engineering Consulting); Greg Jones and Greg Reid (WWC Engineering); Jody Ronning (representing the local insurance industry); Micah Hoffman (HMH Enterprises); and Sandy Conlee (volunteer coordinator for Red Lodge residents). With the success of this meeting and the number of issues that remain open as we approach an everchanging and unpredictable Spring, more meetings are anticipated.

Available after the formal presentation along with the presenters were representatives from Mandeville and HUB Insurance companies with pre-flood insurance information and Faithful Restoration with after-flood tips. State Farm and Farmers Insurance representatives were unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts but all insurance representatives in the County welcome any questions the public may have. Flood insurance policies have differing wait periods. Those considering flood insurance for this season should act now. Property owners aren’t the only ones with insurance options available; residential and business renters are also eligible for some flood insurance coverage.

Contact Denise at DRivette@carboncountynews.com