Just under 200 community members gathered at the Beartooth Elks Lodge in Red Lodge Apr. 6 to organize and share information and resources to help each other prepare for an unpredictable Spring runoff season.
On April 6, approximately 200 Carbon County citizens, primarily from Red Lodge, attended a community meeting at the Beartooth Elks Lodge to discuss preparing for Spring runoff. The meeting was organized by Terri Durbin (Red Lodge City Ward 2 Alderman), Jody Ronning and Shinta Daniels (Red Lodge City Ward 3 Aldermen) along with concerned citizens. Wards 2 and 3 are the two southernmost wards of Red Lodge and received the brunt of that city’s flood damage last year. The meeting was sponsored and hosted by the Beartooth Elks Lodge and privately funded. Presenting information and answering questions at the meeting were Bill Bullock (Carbon County Commissioner for Red Lodge District); Sam Hensler (Dynamic Analysis Engineering Consulting); Greg Jones and Greg Reid (WWC Engineering); Jody Ronning (representing the local insurance industry); Micah Hoffman (HMH Enterprises); and Sandy Conlee (volunteer coordinator for Red Lodge residents). With the success of this meeting and the number of issues that remain open as we approach an everchanging and unpredictable Spring, more meetings are anticipated.
Available after the formal presentation along with the presenters were representatives from Mandeville and HUB Insurance companies with pre-flood insurance information and Faithful Restoration with after-flood tips. State Farm and Farmers Insurance representatives were unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts but all insurance representatives in the County welcome any questions the public may have. Flood insurance policies have differing wait periods. Those considering flood insurance for this season should act now. Property owners aren’t the only ones with insurance options available; residential and business renters are also eligible for some flood insurance coverage.
Durbin started the evening by explaining the genesis of the meeting. “In late February the City said publicly in the Carbon County News that reparations for damage or mitigation of anticipated damage on private property is the responsibility of the homeowner. So, it's all on us. As a result of that article, a group of neighbors in Ward 3 got together and started discussing what they could do as a neighborhood to be prepared in case of flooding this year. Jody Ronning, myself, and Shinta Daniels got word of this meeting, and we decided to play a role in making something happen. Then, in March, the County put an article in the paper that was really helpful because it had specific things that homeowners could do to protect their homes and property. So, what we did is organize this meeting to build on that. We figured people would want to come together in a community setting to address concerns that all of us share.” Before moving on with the rest of the meeting, Durbin said, “So one thing I do have to note, though, is that the views and opinions expressed are ours personally as city council members and may not reflect the views and positions of the City of Red Lodge or the City Council.”
The first speaker (and fielder of the majority of questions later in the program) was Carbon County Commissioner for the Red Lodge District, Bill Bullock. The first thing he recommended citizens do to protect themselves is to keep an eye on the weather forecasts and stream flows in their area. If you see ice jams forming or other troubling issues in the waterways, call Carbon County Sheriff’s dispatch at 406-446-1234 to report. It is also important to sign up for CodeRED – the County’s alert system that you can set to notify you of emergencies in your area via phone call, text message, email or social media.
There is concern about the construction in the creek south of town if it’s not finished before runoff occurs. Bullock stated, “This morning, I had a chance to talk with Tyler Kern with Wadsworth Brothers Construction who’s working on the main project on the south end of town. It was a very candid conversation and I asked him point blank. Probably the best response I ever heard, he very calmly said, ‘You know, we've done this before. If it gets bad, we’ll button up what we’ve got, we'll pull out, and we'll take it from there.’ Not the best news. But it's reality.” Wadsworth Brothers Construction received the loudest and longest applause from the crowd when Bullock responded to a question about the 19th Street Bridge by relating that he had never seen a construction crew work so hard and well into the night in harsh conditions including standing in freezing water.
“And I want to reassure everybody here, at least on the County end of things, if everything goes south, if we do have another water event, we'll do just like we did last year and respond, try to get things mitigated, and try and get people back to their homes. It'll be a carbon copy of last year. I really hope we don't have to do that again because it was a lot of work. But we'll do it again if we have to.”
When asked about the woody debris, sand and rock deposited by the flood, Bullock could not hide all of his frustration that even with the Commissioners hounding state and federal personnel of many agencies and branches since the 2022 flood occurred, work on that front has not yet begun. He stated that State DES was supposed to begin woody debris removal the first week of April, but now has a start date of April 17. When audience members expressed fear of logs in waterways threatening their properties, Bullock stated, “My encouragement to you folks is, if you see a tree in the river, if you have a problem with it, if you think it's a hazard, take it out.” His basis for this statement is a reliance on the fact that “Montana State Constitution allows you to protect your property.”
In addition to the devastation caused by the flooding, Bullock acknowledged, “One of the things I think we're all struggling with is the system we're dealing with when it comes to waterways. It's a broken system.” Starting on June 14 of last year, the Commissioners began pushing State and Federal agencies for expedited procedures to prepare for the 2023 runoff as they worked on tending to the immediate needs of County infrastructure and assisting citizens. Working with our congressional delegation and the Army Corps of Engineers “they were able to come up with a more broadly based permitting system or permit that would give a little bit of relief, but it's not universal.” Copies are available at the County Administration offices.
The other presenters had valuable information on proper use of sandbags, considerations for different foundation types, solutions for unique situations and insights on various aspects of flood preparations and recovery.
Bullock ended his opening remarks with the words, “The other thing is we have to recognize is there might be the outside chance we might get out of this. We don't know. And that's the real troubling part about this water stuff, everything's back on the individual homeowner. We don't know what's going to happen, and we can't tell where the water is going to go... Hang in there...If there's anything specific you'd like to visit about, my ears are open and my phone's on… We got through last year, and we'll get through this year. And, at least on the County end of things, we will respond in the same manner we did previously. Be patient, be a good neighbor, and let's hope for the best.”