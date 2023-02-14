7th Week of the Session. I took a break from working in Helena and made it back home this past weekend to enjoy time with family for the first time this session.
Many of you have contacted me about HB 234 (Revise dissemination of obscene material to minors laws) both for and against. Those against it were concerned about the First Amendment. Those for were concerned about minors being exposed to obscenity. Both sides are right to be concerned about these issues. None of us want the specter of book burnings like envisioned in Fahrenheit 451 or to have any child exposed to obscenity. The problem with this bill is that it affects a section of the code, 45-8-206, that deals with commercial establishments, specifically mini-markets, displaying and selling pornographic material. Any educator that provides obscene material, as defined in 45-8-201, to a minor is already subject to criminal prosecution now. The much vaguer description in the mini-market section excludes, “an exhibition in a state of nudity is for a bona fide scientific or medical purpose for a bona fide school, library, or museum”. Without referring to the obscenity section of statute, removal of an exemption for schools would appear to ban pictures of Michelangelo’s Statue of David and most of the paintings in the Sistine Chapel in Rome as just a small sample. This is a local control state and school boards have complete control over curriculum and library materials.
In addition, the way that HB 234 was presented gave the perception that schools and school libraries are trying to indoctrinate or corrupt our kids using obscenity. No one has shown me evidence of this in Carbon County, and I believe that the vast majority of our school boards, administrators and teachers are extremely dedicated to the education and welfare of our kids. I’m far more concerned about what our kids are seeing on their phones if parents aren’t involved. The material presented also gave the impression that the intent was to target a specific community. I don’t care who anyone loves if it is between consenting adults and doesn’t hurt anyone else. As I campaigned, “I prefer to solve problems rather than throw rocks”. Red flags go up for me when I see arguments focused on raising the temperature in the room to elicit emotional responses based on fear, anger or resentment. That is not conservative. I prefer to pursue conservative approaches to thoughtful solutions that achieve broad consensus when at all possible. We are all Montanans. I did not run for office to increase divisiveness or make knee-jerk decisions based on emotional arguments, threats or curated legislative scorecards. If that or a single vote, rather than my entire record, keeps me at home with my Family during the next Legislative Session, I will sleep well. I am also working on a bill that will resolve what I believe HB 234 was intended to do — give parents more transparency and input on school curriculum and library material — without demonizing our public schools and educators.
The bottom line is that a vote up or down on HB 234 changes nothing, and I don’t criticize anyone on their vote. It took a great deal of time to research both references in the statutes and speak with multiple people, to include a number of attorneys, to develop a position on this one bill. For context, we have 2,131 bills in progress with 621 already introduced. I want to continue to spend more time on the great work we are doing on more substantive issues rather than racking up political postcard votes. Those issues include the tax rebate and relief package that has already passed in the House; fixing our mental health care system; improving healthcare reimbursement rates; increasing pay rates for state prison guards and nurses to overcome significant staffing shortages; improving public schools, school choice and parental rights; increasing government integrity and transparency; and incentivizing free market solutions to our housing challenges.
Please keep sending your questions and concerns and check my Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Representative.Barker. I will follow up with more information next week and try to directly answer as many of your emails as possible. I will also conduct a Town Hall Meeting at the Beartooth Elks Lodge in Red Lodge on March 6th where I will discuss ongoing legislation
in more detail and answer your questions. Doors will open at 4:30pm and remarks will begin at 5pm. I hope to see you there. I am honored to serve as your Representative.