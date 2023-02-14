7th Week of the Session. I took a break from working in Helena and made it back home this past weekend to enjoy time with family for the first time this session.

Many of you have contacted me about HB 234 (Revise dissemination of obscene material to minors laws) both for and against. Those against it were concerned about the First Amendment. Those for were concerned about minors being exposed to obscenity. Both sides are right to be concerned about these issues. None of us want the specter of book burnings like envisioned in Fahrenheit 451 or to have any child exposed to obscenity. The problem with this bill is that it affects a section of the code, 45-8-206, that deals with commercial establishments, specifically mini-markets, displaying and selling pornographic material. Any educator that provides obscene material, as defined in 45-8-201, to a minor is already subject to criminal prosecution now. The much vaguer description in the mini-market section excludes, “an exhibition in a state of nudity is for a bona fide scientific or medical purpose for a bona fide school, library, or museum”. Without referring to the obscenity section of statute, removal of an exemption for schools would appear to ban pictures of Michelangelo’s Statue of David and most of the paintings in the Sistine Chapel in Rome as just a small sample. This is a local control state and school boards have complete control over curriculum and library materials.