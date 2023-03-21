Do you love music, like to smile and want to support a great cause? Join the corps of volunteers at the Red Lodge Songwriter Festival. For under five hours of volunteer work we offer a Rising Star Pass & Saturday at the Festivals Pass for free. Positions are still available as a Box Office Host, Venue Host, Set-Up & Logistics, Transportation Host, Venue Manager, or Songwriter Housing Host.
We are looking for smiling faces who can go with the flow in an ever-changing environment, take on any assignment—no matter the size—and whose middle name is “Dependable.” If this sounds like you, we would love to have you as a volunteer for the 7th Annual Red Lodge Songwriters Festival, June 22-24, 2023.
Meet new people, forge new friendships, and support music in our community by joining the Red Lodge Songwriter Festival team as a volunteer. A wide range of volunteer opportunities are available.
Our corps of volunteers work to support our fans, staff, sponsors, and songwriters to ensure everyone at the event has an exciting, fun, memorable, and safe experience. You could be doing anything from helping set up the many festival sites, staffing the box office, selling tickets, staffing doors at our venues, checking and selling wristbands, and/or selling merchandise.
For those individuals who possess the above qualities, we are willing to exchange one ticket to Saturday Nashville Hit Songwriter show and a wristband for the Rising Stars shows for a volunteer commitment of four and a half hours spread over three days.
You’ll be an integral part of the event’s success. A portion of the festivals proceeds go to music education in Red Lodge & The Yellowstone Valley. In the past six years more than $100,000 has been donated to music education and related causes in Montana and Wyoming.