Do you love music, like to smile and want to support a great cause? Join the corps of volunteers at the Red Lodge Songwriter Festival. For under five hours of volunteer work we offer a Rising Star Pass & Saturday at the Festivals Pass for free. Positions are still available as a Box Office Host, Venue Host, Set-Up & Logistics, Transportation Host, Venue Manager, or Songwriter Housing Host.

We are looking for smiling faces who can go with the flow in an ever-changing environment, take on any assignment—no matter the size—and whose middle name is “Dependable.” If this sounds like you, we would love to have you as a volunteer for the 7th Annual Red Lodge Songwriters Festival, June 22-24, 2023.