FWP reports on Montana animal migrations. Migration is the widespread behavioral phenomenon of seasonal movements of animals between distinct ranges. There are examples of migration among nearly all groups of the animal kingdom, including mammals, birds, fish, reptiles, amphibians, and insects.

Migrating can mean thousands of miles across continents or much shorter movements up a mountain or between ponds. Not all animals migrate, but for those that do, the strategy can arise for a variety of reasons. Animals may migrate to find nutritious food, to avoid risky conditions, or to compete for limited resources. For example, ecosystems like the arctic or high elevation mountains of Montana can produce excellent food during the summer months, but winter conditions in these environments are often inhospitable. Similarly, while low-elevation areas can provide a relatively mild winter climate, these areas may be less productive during summer when increased temperatures dry out forage more quickly. Rather than stay resident in any one area, migration and the movement between seasonally productive areas has evolved as a behavior that can increase individual fitness, survival, and reproduction.