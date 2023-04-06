Montana Nursing Homes Fight to Stay Alive

State Representative Mary Caferro is working to solve the nursing home issue with a new bill.

Carbon County residents were used to having a nursing home nearby in this vast state, a place where they could visit their loved ones and give them quality of life care they cannot provide. But at this point, its nursing homes and other essential service providers have closed. A recent bill may offer hope.

On Thursday, March 30, “A Long-Term Care Press Conference”, was held. Moderated by Marjorie McDonald, Big Sky 55 Plus lobbyist, at Big Sky 55 Plus, experts and citizens discussed the current nursing home crisis in Montana.

