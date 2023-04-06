Carbon County residents were used to having a nursing home nearby in this vast state, a place where they could visit their loved ones and give them quality of life care they cannot provide. But at this point, its nursing homes and other essential service providers have closed. A recent bill may offer hope.
On Thursday, March 30, “A Long-Term Care Press Conference”, was held. Moderated by Marjorie McDonald, Big Sky 55 Plus lobbyist, at Big Sky 55 Plus, experts and citizens discussed the current nursing home crisis in Montana.
McDonald said, “We need to help the generation that helped raise us, built our schools and infrastructure, and taught us the difference between right and wrong so that they can age with dignity, close to loved ones in the community they supported for so many years.”
Speakers included Rep. Mary Caferro, (D), sponsor of HB 649, a funding bill that has gone through the process this past week in the House.
Also present were Wes Thompson, CEO of Valley View Nursing Home, Glasgow; Jason Cronk, CEO of Immanuel Lutheran Communities, Kalispell and John and Carol Harwood from Colstrip, parents whose adult child lived in a Group Home for adults with developmental disabilities and David Trost, CEO, St. John’s United. Medicaid in Montana is in crisis and the Legislature is not responding enough to keep it going. Caferro’s bill (as drafted) would meet recommended increases for those sectors. However, the bill’s funding has already been seriously cut.
The $2.75 million Guidehouse, Inc. study commissioned by the State, said current rates are not sufficient. But on Friday, March 31, the rates the study recommended and which were set in the bill, were amended in the House Appropriations Committee slashing the rate down to $5 million from $25 million. (The Democrats also tried to increase the rates for hospitals 4 percent, but the House would not bring them up to the rate of other providers. The Montana Hospital Association supported the increase.) On Monday, April 3, in the full House, HB649 passed the crucial third reading and goes to the Senate.
McDonald stressed the issue should be “data driven” to help people most vulnerable-with developmental disabilities, mental health issues, physical illness, foster care and senior citizens. “It is critically underfunded. The government always takes care of itself,” said McDonald. “Their inflation, technical needs, wages…I think county providers should be treated the same. Company providers are not asking. It was initialed according to study!”
This was underscored when CCN asked Representative Caferro what happened to the $24 million surplus in the DPHHS Nursing Home budget. Suddenly it was gone, and all nursing homes in Carbon County have now closed. Phone calls and emails to get an answer from the State DPHHS went unanswered. “The budget was transferred out to solve other problems with the State budget.” It went into the State Nursing Home budget, explained Caferro.
HB649 sums it up: “WHEREAS, the 2021 Legislature appropriated $2.75 million in House Bill 632 for a study of the reimbursement rates paid by the Department of Public Health and Human Services to providers of health care, behavioral health care, developmental disabilities, and senior and long-term care services, including nursing homes; and
WHEREAS, the Governor and the Department of Public Health and Human Services used the appropriation to contract with the consulting firm of Guidehouse; and
WHEREAS, Guidehouse produced two reports in 2022 identifying the rates necessary to cover the costs of providing services and detailing the extent to which the state's rates fall short of the benchmarks; and
WHEREAS, the rate levels identified in the rate study reports specify how the state can improve its provider rates to account for the true costs of operating as a health care provider in this state; and
WHEREAS, the insufficiency of reimbursement rates has resulted in the closure of 11 nursing homes and the loss of 857 skilled nursing facility beds in the state, with more nursing homes on the brink of closure; and
WHEREAS, the insufficiency of reimbursement rates has contributed, and continues to contribute, to extensive and serious shortages of health care and behavioral health care providers; and
WHEREAS, the rate shortfalls and workforce shortages have forced the closure of many providers of services to Montanans with physical and developmental disabilities, including the closure of group homes; and
WHEREAS, the Legislature recognizes the urgent need to fully reimburse providers at the rates identified in the provider rate studies…”
The last sentence above was totally deleted and instead the House added: “$5 million from the general fund and $9,301,615 from the federal special revenue fund to the director’s office of the department of public health and human services for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023…”
General Fund funding was cut from $25 million (the recommended rate) to $5 million. State funding triggers $2 matching federal funds for every state dollar. Unamended, the bill would have met the Guidehouse study goal of $75 million. (Even this figure does not reflect the last 18 months of inflation.)
David Trost, CEO, St. John’s United, in Billings, said some Montana hospitals asked if nursing homes would reopen if the rates increased but he said, “The reimbursement rate is not equal but it’s impossible to rebuild the staff. Do you want to return to the same risk of closing down?” He said rates would increase to only “90 percent of the pre-hyper-inflationary cost.”
Wes Thompson stated, “It takes $1 million to reopen a nursing home; it takes $3 million to open a new nursing home.”
St. John’s United is continuing to close 60 units. “We can’t pay staff to compete just with Walmart or McDonalds…not even hospital wages-and I’d rather work in a less stressful environment…and caretakers give so much of yourselves and take care of a family…,” said Trost.
Caferro argues that those with developmental disabilities “can be completely integrated into communities. (Instead) Children are sent out of state. There are group home closures. There are people sleeping in wheelchairs because there’s no help to get them into and out of bed.” She said, “It needs to be fair across the board.”
McDonald sees reason for hope. HB649 passed 82-18 in the House. “We need these providers. Fight for these providers!”
McDonald reflected, “It’s an education process. There can be conversations in the Senate to reach the full funding benchmark. It’s a good thing! It increases funding and this bill is still alive!” She encouraged Montanans to call their senators and representatives now. Time is running out.