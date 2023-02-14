Growing up in Missoula is the beginning to Dr. Gregory D. (Greg) Burfeind’s story of finding Red Lodge and Beartooth Billings Clinic. At The University of Montana — and a robust Griz fan for life — Burfeind studied sociology and found a passion for medicine in a Wilderness EMT class.

He sustained his undergraduate years working in the athletic equipment room at U of M and at a summer church camp on Flathead Lake, where he worked with and eventually would marry his wife, Kelly. After receiving his bachelor’s degree, he was a school bus driver and worked in Glacier National Park. “What drew me to medicine is I wanted to do something where I could tangibly help people,” said Burfeind. “Two days after getting married at the camp on Flathead Lake, I was starting medical school in Denver.” Life hasn’t slowed down since. He graduated from the University of Colorado School of Medicine and moved on to residency at McKay — Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah.