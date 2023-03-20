The 2023 US Ski & Snowboard Junior Nationals took place Monday, March 13 through Thursday, March 16. It was hosted by the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks in Fairbanks, Alaska. This year’s event has been truncated to three competitions in four days, rather than the traditional four competitions in six days.
Eric Dye, of Red Lodge, as coach, was there along with Red Lodge High School competitor, Riven Moore, daughter of Amy Hyfield, of Red Lodge. Riven is a member of the Silver Run Nordic Team.
The event had about 500 of the country’s top junior athletes ages 14-19. Dye said, it was the “first time for both of us at Fairbanks. This is Riven’s second Junior Nationals. We were in Minneapolis last year. I have been to 5 or 6 now as a coach for the High Plains Region which is Southern Montana (RL) Wyoming and both Dakotas. We had 22 skiers from High Plains and 7 coaches in Fairbanks.”
All competitions were held at Birch Hill Recreation Area in Fairbanks on FIS-homologated (approved) courses. All events were FIS (International Ski and Snowboard Federation)-sanctioned.
Birch Hill is a well-known competition venue, having hosted a men’s FIS World Cup race in 1984, the Junior National Championships in 1975, 1995, 2003, 2013 and 2023, the SuperTour Finals/Distance National Championships in 2008, 2009 and 2017, the Arctic Winter Games in 1982, 1988 and 2014, and multiple Alaska State High School Championships
Dye explained, “One of my athletes, Riven Moore, raced and skied really well!” He continued, “We were there March 9-17 (got back super late). First time there for both of us and it was fantastic! Amazing skiing and great trails! It was really tough racing conditions with being super cold; the races had to get pushed back a couple hours each day just to reach the -4 F. to be able to start! It was beautiful skiing and I hope I can go back some time and explore more of the trails.”
Dye explained the races and how Riven did in Alaska this past week.
“Riven had a 7.5km classic race a sprint (1.2km) skate race and a 5km skate race. Riven placed really well in all the events coming in in the top half of the group! She is a sophomore this year and has rolled right into track season already.”
Asked how the weather and snow was he explained, “The racing conditions were fantastic even though the races each day had to get pushed back just so we could reach the -4 F. rule. It was really cold, but once you got used to it it wasn’t that bad.”
Riven gave the skier’s perspective: “It’s not about the skiing. It’s about the people. It’s about the glitter. It’s about the Northern Lights. It’s about the sunrises. It’s about the smiles. Its about the frost. It’s about meeting new friends and seeing new things!”
Dye sees a bright future for Riven. “I know Riven is fired up for a summer of training to make it to Junior Nationals again next year in Lake Placid NY.”
