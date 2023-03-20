The 2023 US Ski & Snowboard Junior Nationals took place Monday, March 13 through Thursday, March 16. It was hosted by the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks in Fairbanks, Alaska. This year’s event has been truncated to three competitions in four days, rather than the traditional four competitions in six days.

Eric Dye, of Red Lodge, as coach, was there along with Red Lodge High School competitor, Riven Moore, daughter of Amy Hyfield, of Red Lodge. Riven is a member of the Silver Run Nordic Team. 

