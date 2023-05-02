Bridger FCCLA

From left to right, Emerald Johnson, Lynn White, Ryley Kallevig, Gage Goltz, Eva Havens, Justin Dravetsky, Tommi Bemis display the $500 award Bridger FCCLA won for Bridger Scouting For Veterans.

Bridger students participating in Family, Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) celebrated their big win for Bridger Scouting For Veterans by hosting a check presentation and fundraising update Friday, April 28, at Bridger High School Commons.

FCCLA won $500 for Bridger Scouting For Veterans in the Lead4Change contest. According to the Lead4Change website, “Lead4Change is a Leadership Curriculum with a Community Service Framework that produces real change in 6-12 graders.” Bridger is the only school in Montana and its neighboring states Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming to win this award. Theirs was in the top 15% of all submissions.

