Bridger students participating in Family, Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) celebrated their big win for Bridger Scouting For Veterans by hosting a check presentation and fundraising update Friday, April 28, at Bridger High School Commons.
FCCLA won $500 for Bridger Scouting For Veterans in the Lead4Change contest. According to the Lead4Change website, “Lead4Change is a Leadership Curriculum with a Community Service Framework that produces real change in 6-12 graders.” Bridger is the only school in Montana and its neighboring states Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming to win this award. Theirs was in the top 15% of all submissions.
Bill Phillips, Superintendent of Bridger Public Schools, beamed as opening speaker, “I’m very proud that our community and our school and especially all these kids worked together to become part of this loop. I think the crosses speak basically about four things: Commitment, sacrifice, loss, and above all, teamwork.” And the teamwork in Bridger was evident as others, including Carbon County Commissioner Bill Bullock and the Montana State Director of FCCLA Tracey Eatherton, commended the Bridger FCCLA for their accomplishment which included not only working together as a club but working together with other clubs and organizations at the school and within the community.
The celebration was even more joyous as it was recently announced that the Roberts Activities Committee had obtained official designation by the State of Montana of the loop as the Carbon County Veterans Memorial Loop.
In all, the Bridger Scouts have raised over $2,000 to support this inaugural year of Bridger’s participation in the Carbon County Veterans Memorial Loop in addition to the many hours of work put into the project itself.
Bridger Scouting For Veterans is a collaboration of Bridger community members and student organizations who have stepped up to participate in the Carbon County Veterans Memorial Loop cross and dog tag memorial display, a county-wide project honoring Carbon County’s high rate of military service and the pride County residents take in that service. In addition to participating in the memorial display, Bridger Scouting Out Veterans is searching out histories and current documentation of the service of locals. In their collection is the story of a veteran of the Civil War. The intrepid young man had served well and honorably, despite an initial lapse of honesty when reporting his age as 18. He was 15 at the time of his enlistment.
If you would like to donate to support the efforts of Bridger Scouting For Veterans, please contact them at 406-662-3533, ext 207 or email vkaufman@bridgerscouts.org.