Don't Poke the Bears!

Bears are out and any human behavior that causes a bluff charge is asking for trouble.

 courtesy

It is spring, the time of year when wildlife is more active. Most locals from Belfry, Bearcreek and Red Lodge are acclimated to living with bears. However, there are more grizzly bears about and they are much more aggressive than the usual black bears that have inhabited this area for centuries. Whether one is a tourist or one unaccustomed to bear behavior, know that bears are serious, apex predators.

There is a difference to adjusting to live among them and becoming too comfortable with them. Human behavior still requires one to be restrained, cautious and alert for such encounters. Bear spray should accompany you at all times in the Beartooths and in surrounding outdoor areas. It is not a time for being relaxed and feeling at one with the bear.

