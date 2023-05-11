Don't Poke the Bears!

It is spring, the time of year when wildlife is more active. Most locals from Belfry, Bearcreek and Red Lodge are acclimated to living with bears. However, there are more grizzly bears about and they are much more aggressive than the usual black bears that have inhabited this area for centuries. Whether one is a tourist or one unaccustomed to bear behavior, know that bears are serious, apex predators.
There is a difference to adjusting to live among them and becoming too comfortable with them. Human behavior still requires one to be restrained, cautious and alert for such encounters. Bear spray should accompany you at all times in the Beartooths and in surrounding outdoor areas. It is not a time for being relaxed and feeling at one with the bear.
Dan McHugh is the new Bear Management specialist for Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. He is trying to get the word out that bears are not to be trifled with-stay away and if you run into one, give it great distance. McHugh says, “Recently, we have had a significant number of bears emerging from their dens and finding unnatural foods throughout Carbon County. Additionally, we have had a recent instance of folks approaching a grizzly bear and the grizzly bear attempting to get them to back away by bluff charging them. This is perfectly predictable and natural behavior for an agitated bear and none of us want to see this or any other bear harassed in the wild.”
Recently, Ashley Richards of Billings was in the Beartooths. She heard of an alarming situation that could have gotten much worse. Richards was up at Greenough Lake this past week. She said, “I ran into some guys who said they saw the bear from the (Beartooth) Pass and I asked them to send me the picture they had once they got into service. They also sent me these videos-meaning they went and searched for the bear and approached it.”
The video is up on FB’s Red Lodge Wildlife as well. It is a good reminder not to encourage a bluff charge. Bluffs or real charges are at the total discretion of the bear.
McHugh commented on the video. “The bear in the video is displaying typical territorial behavior, beginning with a bluff charge and then moving closer to the bystanders to push them out of its area. The bear shakes at one point, clearly showing signs of agitation. With the lake frozen and people around 100 yards or so away, the bear could have easily closed the distance if it had decided they were a threat.”
He reflected, “Fortunately, the bear never made a true charge at the people in the video. The man in the video did not appear to have bear spray, and certainly couldn’t have used it with a phone in his hands if he had needed to. It isn’t hard to see how the scenario could have gone very wrong. The correct response for everyone involved would have been to put their phones away, access their bear spray, and calmly leave the area to give the bear space.”
If that doesn’t convince you, remember that “grizzly, is the fastest of the eight bear species, reaching speeds of up to 35 mph, according to the National Wildlife Federation.” The grizzly is only slightly faster than the world’s most common bear species, the American black bear.
Words to remember. Greenough Lake has just closed due to bear activity.
If you see a grizzly being harassed or too close to observers, please contact: Dan McHugh at dmchugh@mt.gov or 406-851-1131.